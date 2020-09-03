Philippines posts 1,987 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 228,403

MANILA, Philippines — Over 228,000 people have been afflicted with coronavirus disease in the Philippines after the Department of Health reported 1,987 new cases Thursday.

This was the first time the Philippine reported fewer cases than 2,000 since July 29 after reimposing a strict lockdown in and around Metro Manila in early August.

The country now has a total caseload of 228,403—the highest in Southeast Asia. Of the figure, 65,240 were active cases.

Around 82% of the new cases were from the last two weeks.

Metro Manila accounted for the most number of additional cases at 818, followed by Cavite (153), Laguna (125), Negros Occidental (122) and Rizal (78).

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 159,475 after 880 more people recovered from COVID-19. COVID-19 survivors comprised around 70% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But 65 new fatalities were recorded, most of which from the capital region, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 3,688. Sixty-five of the new deaths occurred in August.

Thursday’s figures were based on the tests done by 91 out of 113 laboratories. A total of 24 duplicate cases were removed from the case count.

President Rodrigo Duterte kept outbreak epicenter Metro Manila under general community quarantine until the end of the month. Metro Manila and other areas around the capital region were previously placed under modified enhanced community quarantine for two weeks until August 18.

Other areas under GCQ include Batangas, Bulacan, Tacloban City and Bacolod City. Iligan City would be under MECQ, while the rest of the country would remain under modified GCQ.

Globally, more than 861,000 people have died of COVID-19 out of over 25.9 million people infected.