UP, DLSU listed among top universities in the world

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines and the De La Salle University were the only higher education institutions from the Philippines included in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2021.

For the second consecutive year, UP placed in the 401-500 bracket among the 1,500 universities across the globe in the annual rankings released Wednesday.

“UP is largely seen as one of the best Filipino universities in national rankings and among the top institutions in Asia. Recent improvements include academic reputation and international faculty ratio,” UP’s Times Higher Education profile read.

Meanwhile, DLSU stayed in the 1001+ bracket.

“Acknowledged as a premier university in the Philippines, it serves as a significant resource for the country and rest of the global society by developing leaders and achievers in business, public service, education, science and technology, and the arts,” DLSU's profile read.

Times Higher Education assessed universities worldwide based on performance indicators in areas of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The University of Oxford topped the 2021 rankings for the fifth consecutive year.

The following are the top 10 universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education: