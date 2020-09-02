#VACCINEWATCHPH
Pangilinan: Public health experience is needed to run PhilHealth
This undated photo shows opposition Senator Francis Pangilinan.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, file
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 2, 2020 - 1:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the raging pandemic and the alleged corruption plaguing the Phiippine Health Insurance Corp., Sen. Kiko Pangilinan on Tuesday said the state-run insurer needs a leader with public health and financial expertise, not experience in law enforcement. 

This comes after new PhilHealth president and CEO Dante Gierran, a recent retiree from the National Bureau of Investigation, admitted that he has no prior knowledge or experience when it comes to public health. 

"I'm very scared. I'm scared because I don't know the operations of PhilHealth. Unlike NBI, I knew the operations of NBI. But PhilHealth, wala. I do not know about public health," Gierran told ANC's "Headstart."

"What I know about is financial management, having been a certified public accountant, and insurance," he added. 

"I have serious misgivings about [Gierran's] appointment given that we clearly need a more holistic rather than a simplistic law enforcement approach to the cancer confronting PhilHealth in particular and the COVID health crisis in general," Pangilinan said in response. 

"His predecessor too had no public health experience and that ended terribly for PhilHealth," the senator said, referring to the agency's former chief Ricardo Morales who resigned for health reasons amid three separate investigations into allegations of corruption and mismanagement against the state-run insurer's executives. 

Pangilinan further cited Section 14 of the Universal Health Care Act which stipulates "that the Board cannot recommend a President and CEO of PhilHealth unless the member is a Filipino citizen and must have at least seven (7) years of experience in the field of public health, management, finance, and health economics or a combination of any of these expertise."

The PhilHealth Workers for Hope, Integrity, Transparency, and Empowerment expressed disappointment over Gierran's appointment, saying Duterte should have tapped a finance expert for the job. Despite this, the worker's group said it was ready to support the new PhilHealth chief.

Lacson: Gierran a good man

Meanwhile, Sen. Ping Lacson on the same day expressed his support for Gierran, calling him a "good man," but flagged the difficulties awaiting the embattled agency's new chief. 

"I hope and I mean it — that PhilHealth will not be Dante's Inferno as he faces the challenges of his new mission," Lacson said. 

"As a former chief of the National Bureau of Investigation, he should have no trouble coordinating with the powerhouse task force led by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, his former boss, to implement much-needed reforms in PhilHealth," he added. 

However, Lacson cautioned him against "[falling] victim to manipulation by parties inside and outside of the agency who have caused the state insurer to lose billions of pesos to corruption — not just for his sake, but for all Filipinos covered by PhilHealth." 

Palace: Gierran 'best choice' to lead PhilHealth

Malacañang on Tuesday stood firm on Gierran's appointment, calling him the "best choice" to lead the state-run insurer. 

"Director Gierran already has seven years [of] management experience. It does not need to be health economics experience," Prsidential spokesman Harry Roque said.

According to Roque, President Duterte thought it best to appoint a new PhilHealth chief capable of conducting investigations in order to address corruption within the agency. 

"Since the crimes being committed in PhilHealth are white collar crimes, we need someone who can understand financial reports, financial records, and balance statements I think Director Gierran is the best choice because he is a CPA and has an experience in criminal investigation," he added.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: September 1, 2020 - 4:01pm

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is facing scrutiny anew over more allegations of corruption.

It was in the headlines last year because of an alleged scam involving payments to WellMed Dialysis Center for treatments charged for a patient who had already died.

Follow this thread for updates.

September 1, 2020 - 4:01pm

Senate President Tito Sotto reports the findings of the Senate Committee of the Whole following its investigation into alleged anomalies at PhilHealth.

Sotto admits that he is taking the task of reporting the Senate panel's findings with some reluctance in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that "we should not change horses mid-stream."

"It is suggested that we must let the pandemic first subside, before advocating for changes, in the areas of leadership, organization, systems and operations of PhilHealth," Sotto says.

September 1, 2020 - 9:19am

Newly appointed PhilHealth chief Dante Gierran admits he is "very scared" of taking over the state insurer.

"I'm scared because I don't know the operations of PhilHealth. Unlike NBI, I knew the operations of NBI but PhilHealth, wala. I do not know about public health," Gierran tells ANC's "Headstart" Tuesday morning.

The former NBI director adds he does not have experience about public health but he knows about financial management.

August 25, 2020 - 8:32pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has "stated that it would be best for [PhilHealth CEO Ricardo Morales] and for PhilHealth to give up his post during these critical times for the agency," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says.

Guevarra says the president had noted Morales' health.

The secretary adds that Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has already talked to Morales "and that the latter said he would understand if he had to be replaced."
 

August 18, 2020 - 11:32am

Sen. Panfilo Lacson warns PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales and Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr. that they may face charges should the alleged irregularities in the state insurer be proven.

"Malamang, maliligo kayo sa kaso kapag ibinahagi na ni SP Tito Sotto kay DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang lahat na records ng proceedinhs ng pagdinig na sinasagawa namin ngayon," Lacson says.

Lacson recalled that in the previous Senate hearing, Limsiaco admitted that PhilHealth remitted P156 million to the Bureau of Internal Revenue last August 3, claiming that he charged the amount to the Corporate Operational Budget of the agency. 

"Then, he followed up with another lie - that he didn't know that it was an obligation under the law that he had to withhold taxes," the senator says. 

August 18, 2020 - 10:47am

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III enumerates his efforts to counter fraud and corruption during his term as PhilHealth chief.

"I would like to state for the record that I am for zero tolerance on fraud and corruption" Duque tells the Senate Committee of the Whole during its unquiry on alleged corruption in the state insurer.

Duque denies that PhilHealth had P154 billion in losses, points out that the allegedly overpriced IT budhet and procurements are still in the planning phase.

