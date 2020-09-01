Duterte says P1-billion college aid allotted for children of OFWs displaced by COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The tertiary education subsidy for children of overseas Filipino workers displaced by the pandemic will have a fund of P1 billion, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Monday night.

"The education subsidy will be given to one college level beneficiary from a qualified OFW enrolled or is intending to enroll in state universities and colleges, local universities and colleges, and [Commission on Higher Education]- recognized private higher education institutions in this school year 2020 [to 2021]," Duterte said during a pre-taped meeting with member of his Cabinet.

"Ang tulong po sa edukasyon sa mga anak niyo nito is a one-time grant of 30,000 pesos. (The aid for your children's education is a one-time grant of P30,000.) The project will be allotted with the amount of one billion," the chief executive added.

According to the president, the subsidy is a project of CHED and the United Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST) in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment.

Latest data from the Department of Foreign Affairs show that the agency has repatriated 153, 124 Filipinos since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to this, the DFA has confirmed 10,070 cases of novel coronavirus and 755 deaths among Filipinos abroad as of Monday.

Meanwhile, latest data from the Department of Health has logged 220, 819 cases of novel coronavirus along with 3,558 fatalities in the Philippines.

It has been 168 days since the country was first put under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine period in the world. — Bella Perez-Rubio