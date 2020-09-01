COVID-19 cases climb past 224,000 as Metro Manila stays under GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — Recorded cases of the new coronavirus in the Philippines reached 224,264 Tuesday as the government opted to place Metro Manila and other urban areas under general community quarantine until end-September.
The Department of Health reported 3,483 additional coronavirus cases, more than half of which were from Metro Manila. It was followed by Laguna (223), Cavite (184), Rizal (161) and Batangas (126).
Around 92% of the additional infections were from the last two weeks.
President Rodrigo Duterte kept partial restrictions in the capital region for a month starting Tuesday. Other areas under GCQ include Bulacan, Batangas, Tacloban City in Eastern Visayas and Bacolod City in Western Visayas.
He also placed Iligan City in Northern Mindanao under modified enhanced community quarantine.
The rest of the country, meanwhile, would remain under modified GCQ—the most relaxed form of community quarantine.
The DOH also logged 464 more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the tally of COVID-19 survivors to 158,012.
The country’s death toll rose to 3,597 with 39 additional deaths. The department said 34 of the new fatalities occurred in August, while the remaining five deaths happened in the months of May, June and July.
The number of active infections stood at 62,655.
Tuesday’s figures were based on the tests done by 93 out of 110 laboratories. A total of 38 duplicate cases were removed from the case count.
In a briefing aired late Monday, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III said the daily cases remain high, citing the need to intensify preventive measures to slow the transmission of the virus. The Philippines has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.
The pandemic has killed at least 847,000 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year. More than 25.2 million cases have been registered.
The Department of Health reports 3,446 additional cases of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines, bringing the national tally to 220,819.
165 more people recovered while 38 more patients succumbed to COVID-19.
The UP College of Mass Communication calls off its UP Gawad Plaridel award program due to restrictions in the nomination and selection process brought about by the quarantine periods.
"Moreover, the organizers deemed it inappropriate to hold such an event amidst the suffering and struggles of the majority of Filipinos, especially whose future has become uncertain," UP CMC says in a statement.
The UP Gawad Plaridel is an annual lifetime achievement award for outstanding media practitioners in the categories of journalism, film, broadcast and transmedia. Previous awardees include Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Tina Monzon-Palma, Jessica Soho, Pachico Seares, Kidlat Tahimik, Pete Lacaba and Boni Ilagan.
The Department of Information and Communications Technology says it is set to provide technical assistance to the Philippine Humanitarian Assistance Registry (PHAR) website to ensure the system’s availability and cybersecurity.
The website provides a database containing information on humanitarian assistance received by the Philippines.
“The show of goodwill by private and government agencies—local and international—to help the Philippines combat the adverse effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been overwhelming. And the DFA has responded to this in the most commendable manner through the PHAR by ensuring availability and access to information on all local and foreign humanitarian assistance to the Philippine Government, including in-kind and financial donations and deployment of humanitarian workers,” says DICT Assistant Secretary for Digital Philippines Emmanuel Rey Caintic.
President Rodrigo Duterte tells Vice President Leni Robredo not to "add fuel to the fire" following the latter's public address on government response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You will just destroy the government. Huwag niyong sirain ang gobyerno kasi massira ang tao," Duterte says in a recorded video aired Tuesday morning.
"Maski na sabihin n'yo na mamatay ako bukas, it cannot solve the problem of the country," the president adds.
