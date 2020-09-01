Ex-NBI chief to lead, cleanse troubled PhilHealth

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Then NBI director Dante Gierran testifies during a Senate hearing in 2017. Sources say that he will be replacing Ricardo Morales as the new PhilHealth president.
STAR/File
Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - September 1, 2020 - 12:00am

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — President Duterte has appointed former National Bureau of Investigation director Dante Gierran as the new Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) chief, replacing retired military general Ricardo Morales who resigned last week due to health reasons and amid allegations of massive corruption in the agency.

Gierran, a lawyer and certified public accountant, is meticulous and this would greatly help in investigating anomalies in PhilHealth, a Palace official said yesterday.

The President reportedly asked Gierran to head PhilHealth because of his expertise in accounting.

“Gierran is good in accounting and has extensive experience in investigation,” the official, who asked not to be named, told The STAR.

Gierran, who hails from Davao City, is described as “a silent but effective worker who performed well in his stint as NBI director,” from where he retired earlier this year.

Duterte appointed him as NBI chief in 2016, plucking him from his post as NBI Region 11 director here in Southern Mindanao.

He has been a recipient of various awards for his exemplary performance in investigating big cases.

Gierran was also cited by Jaycees International Manila’s HOPE (Honorable Outstanding Patriotic Exemplary) Awards for Excellence in Service in 2011.

He was likewise awarded a Certificate of Recognition by former Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission at Malacañang for his exemplary performance in the investigation leading to the arrest of Datu Blah Sinsuat Mama Jr. for illegal possession of firearms in 2017.

Mama misrepresented himself as close to former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and first gentleman Jose Miguel Arroyo.

Gierran was also said to be responsible for the recovery of 158 young women victims of large-scale illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

He was behind the speedy solution of cases of theft of P100-million treasury bills of the Development Bank of the Philippines in 1990.

