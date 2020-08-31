#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
After Meralco appeals P19-M fine, Gatchalian warns it could lose franchise
File photo shows Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.
Senate PRIB
After Meralco appeals P19-M fine, Gatchalian warns it could lose franchise
(Philstar.com) - August 31, 2020 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker warned that the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) may lose its franchise after appealing a P19-million fine imposed by a regulator for the company's failure to adequately explain a spike in monthly billings.

Sen. Win Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy, is quoted in the Inquirer as saying  Congress could exercise its oversight function to revoke Meralco's franchise just as it did with ABS-CBN.

“[Meralco] should not appeal anymore because it’s impossible that the penalty is just P19 million. They have to look at it as a whole,” Gatchalian said in the report.

According to the lawmaker, the actual penalty could amount to around P300 million, as the Energy Regulatory Commission also ordered Meralco to provide discount rates to its lifeline consumers or those consuming 100 kWh or less for one month.

Under the same order, distribution, supply and metering charges, which account for 22.4% of power bills, should be “set to zero” for the next billing period.

“I think the almost P300 million in penalty is reasonable enough because their violation is nonconformity to the orders of the ERC,” Gatchalian said.

Meralco spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga in response said the company respects the senator's statements and is "meticulously studying the ERC decision," the Inquirer reported.

“In fact, we also have fully complied with the installment plan. In fact, we went beyond the period stipulated by the ERC which started March 16 only. We included bills falling due March 1 to 15 in the installment plan ordered by the ERC,” Zaldarriga said.

During the lockdown months of March to May, Meralco's customers suffered a “bill shock” over power bills which they said charged way above their typical monthly consumption.

While Meralco had said the power bills were a result of a suspension in meter readings during the 76-day lockdowns, causing monthly charges to pile up, members of the House of Representatives also tasked the company within explaining the composition of their bills in detail to consumers.

ABS-CBN franchise denial used as cautionary tale

“Based on our experience with ABS-CBN, the sins of the past can come and haunt you. In other words, during the deliberations of its franchise, this type of violation can be a basis for the revocation or nonextension of (Meralco’s) franchise,” Gatchalian said.

“If lawmakers think there’s a grave violation, it’s their discretion to come up with the recommendation whether to extend, add more penalties or even revoke (the franchise) as severe punishment," he added.

The Consortium on Democracy and Disinformation previously condemned Congress' attempts at upholding the violations alleged against ABS-CBN which had already disproven by government agencies — equating such efforts to disinformation.

Despite this, in July, President Rodrigo Duterte's allies in the House followed through on his threats to shut down ABS-CBN, voting to deny the network a new franchise and its 11,000 workers stable jobs amid the pandemic.

While Malacañang tried to distance itself from the vote, Duterte in a speech given to troops the following Monday celebrated the shutdown, lauding his alleged successful dismantling of the oligarchy in the country.

Since then, thousands of ABS-CBN's employees have been laid off.

In addition to this, a dozen of ABS-CBN’s primetime regional news programs aired their final newscasts last week.

MERALCO SHERWIN GATCHALIAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino in Australia asks Duterte help recovering ‘kidnapped’ kids
By Rudy Santos | 18 hours ago
A Filipino living in Australia is appealing to President Duterte and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to help...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
8 hours ago
Headlines
'Time for war': Duterte says gov't is fighting for now, talks can happen 'in God's time'
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"If we cannot really agree then we fight. And we fight hard until they are finished. Maybe by that time, when they are all...
Headlines
fbfb
National ID pre-registration eyed in October
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority may start the pre-registration process for the National ID System in October in preparation...
Headlines
fbfb
Will quarantine be eased? Duterte decides today
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte is scheduled to announce today the updated quarantine classifications of Metro Manila and other areas. He...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
51 minutes ago
More cops sent to business districts as more establishments reopen
By Franco Luna | 51 minutes ago
“The easing of restrictions is for the sake of our economy. It does not mean that we should also lower our guard. The...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
LGUs told to help make biking, walking safe for commuters
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The order also includes supportive infrastructure including bicycle racks and changing rooms to encourage walking and cy...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
5 hospitals eyed for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine from China
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The vaccine candidate produced by Sinovac is among the few in the world to enter Phase 3 clinical trials—or large-scale...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 220,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Global coronavirus infections soared past 25.1 million with at least 845,000 deaths.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
PNP records 64 new coronavirus cases as tally breaches 4,000
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Sans the deaths and recoveries, there are still 1,246 active cases within the agency or patients who are still infected with...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with