After Meralco appeals P19-M fine, Gatchalian warns it could lose franchise

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker warned that the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) may lose its franchise after appealing a P19-million fine imposed by a regulator for the company's failure to adequately explain a spike in monthly billings.

Sen. Win Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy, is quoted in the Inquirer as saying Congress could exercise its oversight function to revoke Meralco's franchise just as it did with ABS-CBN.

“[Meralco] should not appeal anymore because it’s impossible that the penalty is just P19 million. They have to look at it as a whole,” Gatchalian said in the report.

According to the lawmaker, the actual penalty could amount to around P300 million, as the Energy Regulatory Commission also ordered Meralco to provide discount rates to its lifeline consumers or those consuming 100 kWh or less for one month.

Under the same order, distribution, supply and metering charges, which account for 22.4% of power bills, should be “set to zero” for the next billing period.

“I think the almost P300 million in penalty is reasonable enough because their violation is nonconformity to the orders of the ERC,” Gatchalian said.

Meralco spokesperson Joe Zaldarriaga in response said the company respects the senator's statements and is "meticulously studying the ERC decision," the Inquirer reported.

“In fact, we also have fully complied with the installment plan. In fact, we went beyond the period stipulated by the ERC which started March 16 only. We included bills falling due March 1 to 15 in the installment plan ordered by the ERC,” Zaldarriga said.

During the lockdown months of March to May, Meralco's customers suffered a “bill shock” over power bills which they said charged way above their typical monthly consumption.

While Meralco had said the power bills were a result of a suspension in meter readings during the 76-day lockdowns, causing monthly charges to pile up, members of the House of Representatives also tasked the company within explaining the composition of their bills in detail to consumers.

ABS-CBN franchise denial used as cautionary tale

“Based on our experience with ABS-CBN, the sins of the past can come and haunt you. In other words, during the deliberations of its franchise, this type of violation can be a basis for the revocation or nonextension of (Meralco’s) franchise,” Gatchalian said.

“If lawmakers think there’s a grave violation, it’s their discretion to come up with the recommendation whether to extend, add more penalties or even revoke (the franchise) as severe punishment," he added.

The Consortium on Democracy and Disinformation previously condemned Congress' attempts at upholding the violations alleged against ABS-CBN which had already disproven by government agencies — equating such efforts to disinformation.

Despite this, in July, President Rodrigo Duterte's allies in the House followed through on his threats to shut down ABS-CBN, voting to deny the network a new franchise and its 11,000 workers stable jobs amid the pandemic.

While Malacañang tried to distance itself from the vote, Duterte in a speech given to troops the following Monday celebrated the shutdown, lauding his alleged successful dismantling of the oligarchy in the country.

Since then, thousands of ABS-CBN's employees have been laid off.

In addition to this, a dozen of ABS-CBN’s primetime regional news programs aired their final newscasts last week.