PNP records 64 new coronavirus cases as tally breaches 4,000
Photo dated August 26 shows members of the Manila Police District's SWAT force patrolling the Blumentritt Market to enforce quarantine protocols amid the general community quarantine.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
PNP records 64 new coronavirus cases as tally breaches 4,000
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - August 31, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The national police recorded an additional 64 coronavirus cases within its ranks, bringing its agency-wide caseload to 4,068 confirmed cases on Monday.

In its latest case bulletin, the Philippine National Police public information office also said that there were still 2,960 suspect and 718 probable cases that were yet to be verified. 

This, along with 2,806 officers that have since recovered—a 69% recovery rate in the PNP—and 16 deaths. 

Sans the deaths and recoveries, there are still 1,246 active cases within the agency or patients who are still infected with the virus. 

The Philippine National Police runs its own testing laboratories and quarantine facilities in and out of its national headquarters in Camp Crame. Earlier, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, said that the high recovery rate was due to "intensified" mass testing carried out in its facilities. 

RELATED: PNP credits 'intensified mass testing' for recovery of cops with COVID-19

On Sunday, Sen. Francis Pangilinan said in a statement that the military and national police should have more stringent health measures for its frontliners as cases in their ranks continue to rise. 

This comes after Police Regional Office 2 in Tuguegarao, Cagayan implemented a lockdown of Tuguegarao City Police Station when all of its personnel were infected with COVID-19.

Case breakdown

  • National Head Quarters - 2 cases
  • National Administrative Unit - 3 cases
  • National Operational Support Unit - 3 cases
  • National Capital Region Police Office - 40 cases
  • Police Regional Office 1 - 1 case
  • Police Regional Office 3 - 4 cases
  • Police Regional Office 4A - 4 cases
  • Police Regional Office 5 - 1 case
  • Police Regional Office 6 - 3 cases
  • Police Regional Office Cordillera - 2 cases
  • Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region - 1 case

