DOH warns vs disclosing identities of COVID-19 patients
People wearing face masks and face shields enter Pasig Mega Market on August 25, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
DOH warns vs disclosing identities of COVID-19 patients
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 31, 2020 - 2:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health warned against publicizing the identities of coronavirus patients as it urged the public to stop the stigma associated with COVID-19.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said those who post and share the names people infected with COVID-19 are violating the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act and the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

“What our law on notifiable disease says is that we can share information to officials so they can provide proper intervention to those who are sick. But this law and the data privacy law prohibit the posting of people’s name on social media because we are violating the rights of a person to confidentiality and privacy,” Vergeire said in a mix of English and Filipino.

READ: Magalong: Sharing details of Baguio City residents with COVID-19 a crime

Guidelines on data collection

In April, the DOH and the National Privacy Commission issued a joint memorandum circular for the collection, processing and disclosure of COVID-19-related data in pursuit of disease surveillance and response while protecting the data privacy rights of patients and ensuring the confidentiality and availability of their personal data.

According to the guidelines, any privacy violation or personal data breach shall be penalized in accordance with Data Privacy Act of 2012.

The health official asked the public and government officials to respect the rights of people who tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’d like to call on the general public and our officials to be more considerate. Let us remove this practice of stigmatizing and discriminating our patients,” Vergeire said, adding that patients who have finished quarantine are no longer infectious.

In July, Local Government Undersecretary Martin Diño suggested a "shame campaign" to let people in the community know about a neighbor's COVID-19 status.

"Now, if it is found that you are asymptomatic or symptomatic, well, your neighbors should know that. Because before, when you leave the house, they will talk to you. They talk to their relatives. That's why maybe it's proper to have a shame campaign," he said in Filipino in an interview on Radyo5.

He later claimed, incorrectly and after public backlash, that he had been misquoted.

The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached over 217,000 as of Sunday. Of the figure, 157,403 have recovered, while 3,250 have died.

Some 2.38 million people have been so far tested in the Philippines. 

 

