Bong Go: Duterte eyeing silent worker as new PhilHealth chief

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte may choose a “silent worker” to replace resigned Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) president and CEO Ricardo Morales amid allegations of corruption in the agency, Sen. Bong Go announced yesterday.

“I had a talk with President Duterte just this dawn. He has someone in his radar but he is considering it carefully. He will decide by Monday if he is going to choose this person as replacement for Gen. Morales,” Go said in Filipino.

In choosing his fifth PhilHealth president, the senator said Duterte wants someone who could eradicate corruption in the agency, which is mandated to provide health insurance and care services for all Filipinos.

“He is good at conducting investigations. He could be a silent worker,” Go hinted.

He stressed that the Duterte administration continues with its efforts to cleanse the government of systemic corruption, particularly in PhilHealth, and that those found to be responsible for wasting or stealing people’s money must be held accountable.

“The (next PhilHealth chief) should have more on the willpower to clean the office, good at calculating and the guts to end corruption even at the lower levels,” Go pointed out.

The senator recommended that officials identified to be involved in anomalies must be preventively suspended to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

“The hearings at the Senate are endless…there are reports of corruption in the lower ranks. I believe corruption happens in the lower levels and this is not easily seen by the senior officers. They (erring officers) should be suspended, charged, their lifestyles checked, put in jail,” Go stressed.

The National Bureau of Investigation is helping the task force created by the Department of Justice to look into allegations of corruption in PhilHealth. Their findings will be submitted to the inter-agency panel led by Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra that will propose legal actions to President Duterte.

“We hope that the new leaders who will be installed at PhilHealth will carry on this internal cleansing and restoration on their own,” Guevarra told reporters yesterday.

PhilHealth officer-in-charge Arnel de Jesus said he would continue the reforms initiated by Morales. – Mayen Jaymalin, Robertzon Ramirez