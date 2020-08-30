â€˜Julianâ€™ to intensify into a typhoon

#VACCINEWATCHPH
‘Julian’ to intensify into a typhoon
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - August 30, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Julian is expected to further intensify into a typhoon, but is unlikely to directly affect the weather in the country, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

PAGASA yesterday said the southwest monsoon and Julian would bring cloudy skies and scattered rainshowers over Metro Manila and most of Luzon.

There is currently no tropical cyclone wind signal warning raised by the weather bureau, it said.

While Julian, international name Maysak, will not directly cause high-impact weather over the country, it is expected to reach its peak intensity tomorrow.

PAGASA said Julian is forecast to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Tuesday morning.

The weather disturbance was almost stationary over the Philippine Sea yesterday as it underwent rapid intensification.

As of yesterday afternoon, Julian was spotted 770 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora  and is forecast to be 890 km east of Calayan, Cagayan today.

The southwest monsoon will also bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, PAGASA said.

The public and local disaster risk reduction and management councils are advised to take appropriate actions for possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said the rest of the country would have partly cloudy skies and isolated rainshowers today.

