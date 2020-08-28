US donates 100 ventilators to Philippines for COVID-19 pandemic response

MANILA, Philippines — The United States government on Friday handed over 100 ventilators to the Philippines.

The turnover took place at Malacañang and was led by US Ambassador Sung Kim, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

“These ventilators are part of the continued partnership between the American people and our Philippine friends, partners, and allies. We will continue to work together to overcome COVID-19,” Kim said in a statement sent to reporters.

The press release from the US Embassy in the Philippines added that the Department of Health would facilitate the delivery of the 100 ventilators to hospitals across the country in coordination with the Office of Civil Defense and the US Agency for International Development.

"In addition to the ventilators, [USAID] will provide clinical training and technical assistance to support health facilities to operate ventilators," the statement read.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announced the incoming donation on August 10, tweeting that he "received a kind offer of 100 units of Vyaire Ventilators model LTV 2200 valued at $1,557,520.00."

According to the American embassy, the donation of "state-of the-art ventilators and associated supplies" brings the total US contribution to the country's pandemic response to over P1 billion.

It further noted that this assistance was provided through the US State Department, USAID and the US Department of Defense.

A report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism noted that, globally, “3-5% of COVID-19 patients require mechanical ventilation.”

The health department on Thursday placed the country's total number of coronavirus infections at 205,581 and fatalities at 3,234.— Bella Perez-Rubio