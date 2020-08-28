US donates 100 ventilators to Philippines for COVID-19 pandemic response

MANILA, Philippines — The United States government on Friday handed over 100 ventilators to the Philippines.
The turnover took place at Malacañang and was led by US Ambassador Sung Kim, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.
“These ventilators are part of the continued partnership between the American people and our Philippine friends, partners, and allies. We will continue to work together to overcome COVID-19,” Kim said in a statement sent to reporters.
The press release from the US Embassy in the Philippines added that the Department of Health would facilitate the delivery of the 100 ventilators to hospitals across the country in coordination with the Office of Civil Defense and the US Agency for International Development.
"In addition to the ventilators, [USAID] will provide clinical training and technical assistance to support health facilities to operate ventilators," the statement read.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announced the incoming donation on August 10, tweeting that he "received a kind offer of 100 units of Vyaire Ventilators model LTV 2200 valued at $1,557,520.00."
According to the American embassy, the donation of "state-of the-art ventilators and associated supplies" brings the total US contribution to the country's pandemic response to over P1 billion.
It further noted that this assistance was provided through the US State Department, USAID and the US Department of Defense.
A report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism noted that, globally, “3-5% of COVID-19 patients require mechanical ventilation.”
The health department on Thursday placed the country's total number of coronavirus infections at 205,581 and fatalities at 3,234.— Bella Perez-Rubio
A thread of major developments in the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the United States from April to December 2020. (Photo by AFP/Mark Cristino)
The US government launches a new program to provide second-chance opportunities to at least 180,000 out-of-school youth in the Philippines.
Under the five-year "Opportunity 2.0" project, which is worth P1.9 billion, the USAID will partner with DepEd and TESDA to augment their ongoing programs that provide relevant education, employability skills and work experience.
"Through this new partnership, we can leverage a range of resources to maximize the potential of the Filipino youth, particularly those who are out-of-school or unemployed. With the right knowledge, attitudes, and skills, they will play a pivotal role in this great country’s growth and success over the long-term," US Ambassador Sung Kim says.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to discuss the recent change in US policy on maritime claims in the South China Sea, the US Department of State says.
The two foreign ministers also discussed US support for Southeast Asian coastal states upholding their sovereign rights and interests consistent with international law, as well as opportunities for further maritime cooperation between the two countries.
"The two secretaries also discussed the strong economic, security, and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries," the statement read.
The US Army and Marine Corps service members, in partnership with the Philippine Air Force, Army and Coast Guard, deliver an additional P11.4 million ($236,000) worth of personal protective equipment and medical supplies to hospitals in 11 cities in the Philippines.
The latest donation brings the total assistance of the US government to the Philippines' efforts against COVID-19 to P989 million (more than $20 million).
"This latest delivery of U.S. government assistance for Filipino frontliners in the battle against COVID-19 is a testament to our ongoing commitment to help the Philippines defeat the pandemic," US Ambassador Sung Kim says.
The United States donates P14.8 million worth of personal protective equipment to the Philippine General Hospital and other COVID-19 treatment centers in the Philippines.
"This delivery of PPE demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the Philippines to stop COVID-19. During this month, which began with a commemoration of Philippine-American Friendship Day, we are honored to support our Filipino friends, partners, and allies with the PPE they need to assist communities confronting the pandemic," US Ambassador Sung Kim says in a statement.
The latest donation brings the total US government assistance to the Philippines' COVID-19 response efforts to nearly P981 million.
In a phone call with Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on June 12, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper expressed support for the decision of the Philippine government to suspend the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement and "reiterated how the agreement benefits both countries."
"Further, Secretary Esper and Secretary Lorenzana discussed a range of regional security issues including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South China Sea, counter-terrorism, and the Philippines plans for military modernization," the US Department of Defense said in a readout.
According to the Pentagon, Esper also told Lorenzana he was looking forward to seeing each other again at the next ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting - Plus in Vietnam.
