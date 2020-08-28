LGUs urged to put up protected bike lanes following hit-and-run of cyclist nurse

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reiterated its call for local government units to set up protected bike lanes in the wake of the death of a 23-year-old nurse after he was hit by a vehicle while on riding his bike.

The DOH joined in mourning of the death of the Renz Jayson Perez and extended their condolences to the bereaved. “Mr. Perez’s untimely death only serves to amplify the call to protect our frontliners, most especially our healthcare workers, during the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said in a statement Friday.

Perez was riding his bike at the corner of Padre Burgos and Orosa streets in Manila when he was hit by a car. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“We reiterate the call for LGUs to roll out protected bicycle lane as soon as possible,” the DOH also said.

Essential workers, including medical frontliners, resorted to riding their bicycles to go to their workplaces amid the extended community quarantine imposed in Metro Manila.

Perez is not the first casualty in accidents involving cyclists, as the Metro Manila remains in lockdown with limited public transportation options. In April, Dr. Maria Teresa Dajao was also killed after she was hit by a truck while biking on her way home from work.

The Health department stressed that amid a lockdown, cycling is one of the effective ways to travel while physical distancing is being enforced and open ventilation is maintained—preventive measures in deterring the spread of the coronavirus.

“We also call on LGUs to ensure that traffic and law enforcement proactively ensure the safety of all road users—especially those using light mobility, and that violators are apprehended immediately,” it added.

Police on Thursday arrested the Saudah Bacaye, 30, believed to be the owner of the car that hit Perez, in Quezon City. With her lawyer, Bacaye was taken to the Manila Police District general assignment and investigation section for questioning.

The lawyer, however, said that Bacaye was not the one driving when the accident happened.

The DOH also reminded road users, especially motorists, “to be respectful and to share the road with other road users, particularly cyclists and pedestrians who are most vulnerable to accidents.”

“They have just as much right to use the road as motorists do. We must all do our part to create roads and communities that are safe and accessible to all,” it added. — Kristine Joy Patag