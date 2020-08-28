Philippines adds 3,999 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 209,544

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 3,999 new coronavirus infections Friday, taking the country’s caseload to over 209,000.

To date, the novel coronavirus has sickened 209,544 people in the Philippines. Of the figure, 71,745 were active cases or those still infected.

Around 82% of the newly-added cases were detected in the last 14 days.

Metro Manila recorded the most number of new cases with 2,097. It was followed by Laguna (178), Cavite (138), Batangas (132) and Cebu (125).

Some 510 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 134,474.

But the country’s death toll rose to 3,325 after 91 additional fatalities were reported. Of the newly-reported deaths, 55 died in August, 33 in July and three in June and May. Fifty-five of these deaths were from Metro Manila.

Friday’s figures were based on the submissions of 101 out of 110 operational testing laboratories. The department said it had removed 36 cases from the case count.

Some 2.3 million people have been so far tested for coronavirus in the country.

The Philippines still has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, ahead of Indonesia with 162,884 cases.

To date, the novel coronavirus has killed more than 831,000 people of the over 24 million infected since the disease first surfaced in China late last year.