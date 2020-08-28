#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOH: Returning residents contributed to rise in COVID-19 cases in Negros Occidental
Screengrab from Google Maps shows the province of Negros Occidental.
Google Maps
DOH: Returning residents contributed to rise in COVID-19 cases in Negros Occidental
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The return of locally stranded individuals to their hometowns contributed to the increase in coronavirus infections in Negros Occidental, the Department of Health said Friday.

For three consecutive days, the province of Negros Occidental in Western Visayas had been included in the list of areas with the most number of newly-added cases.

Figures from the DOH showed that Negros Occidental, excluding its capital Bacolod City, had 1,112 COVID-19 cases, of which 532 were active cases, as of Thursday. Meanwhile, there were 1,288 infections in Bacolod City, of which 984 were active.

In a media briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department is studying the spike in cases in the province.

“For the past, ang kanilang kaso ay iilang lang talaga but during these past weeks, talagang nag-increase ang number of cases sa Negros Occidental and they were attributing this to locally stranded individuals,” Vergeire said.

(These cases were few before but during these past weeks, the number of cases in Negros Occidental really increased and they were attributing this to locally stranded individuals.)

“And when we checked the data, actually we verified na ‘yung mga talagang umuwi papunta dun sa kanilang area, ‘yun talaga ‘yung nakapag-increase ng number ng kaso nila,” she added.

(When we checked the data, actually we verified that those who went home led to the increase in the number of cases.)

Vergeire said national government officials are in the province to monitor the situation and help bring slow the spread of cases there.

Several local governments in Visayas earlier attributed the rise of cases in there areas to the return of LSIs.

The Philippines has so far reported 205,581 cases—the highest in Southeast Asia. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US vs China? Duterte says Philippines interest comes first
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
In case tensions between the United States and China escalate into open conflict, President Duterte will always put forward...
Headlines
fbfb
US blacklists China firms for SCS work
13 hours ago
CSIS AMTI via DigitalGlobe, File
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: No money for P5-K monthly cash aid suggested by Robredo
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 19 hours ago
Malacañang on Thursday rejected Vice President Leni Robredo's suggestion to give monthly aid of P5,000 to the 10 million...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth ‘kills’ senior citizen
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Senior citizen Efren Aguilar was shocked to learn that he died four years ago and it was the Philippine Health Insurance Corp....
Headlines
fbfb
Defying China's protest, Philippines to continue patrols in Spratlys
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
"We're gonna continue our patrol because it's ours. That's all there is to it," Locsin told ANC's "Headstart" Wednesday ...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
52 minutes ago
Hontiveros to government: Fast-track digital program for MSMEs
52 minutes ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Thursday called on the government to speed up its digital transformation program for micro, small...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
IBP calls for unity, cooperation to bring justice to victims of violence, killings
1 hour ago
“The abuse, impunity, frustrations, desperation, aspirations or hopelessness underlying the continuing violence in our...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in the PNP top 3,700
2 hours ago
The Philippine National Police on Thursday night logged 82 new COVID-19 infections among its personnel.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
LPA off Isabela now Tropical Depression Julian
3 hours ago
PAGASA said the LPA intensified into a tropical depression at 8 a.m.
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Quezon City launches telemedicine system for COVID-19 patients
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The Quezon City government, in partnership with the Department of Health, has launched a telemedicine system to provide remote...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with