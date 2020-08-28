DOH: Returning residents contributed to rise in COVID-19 cases in Negros Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — The return of locally stranded individuals to their hometowns contributed to the increase in coronavirus infections in Negros Occidental, the Department of Health said Friday.

For three consecutive days, the province of Negros Occidental in Western Visayas had been included in the list of areas with the most number of newly-added cases.

Figures from the DOH showed that Negros Occidental, excluding its capital Bacolod City, had 1,112 COVID-19 cases, of which 532 were active cases, as of Thursday. Meanwhile, there were 1,288 infections in Bacolod City, of which 984 were active.

In a media briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department is studying the spike in cases in the province.

“For the past, ang kanilang kaso ay iilang lang talaga but during these past weeks, talagang nag-increase ang number of cases sa Negros Occidental and they were attributing this to locally stranded individuals,” Vergeire said.

(These cases were few before but during these past weeks, the number of cases in Negros Occidental really increased and they were attributing this to locally stranded individuals.)

“And when we checked the data, actually we verified na ‘yung mga talagang umuwi papunta dun sa kanilang area, ‘yun talaga ‘yung nakapag-increase ng number ng kaso nila,” she added.

(When we checked the data, actually we verified that those who went home led to the increase in the number of cases.)

Vergeire said national government officials are in the province to monitor the situation and help bring slow the spread of cases there.

Several local governments in Visayas earlier attributed the rise of cases in there areas to the return of LSIs.

The Philippines has so far reported 205,581 cases—the highest in Southeast Asia.