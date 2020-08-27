#VACCINEWATCHPH
Palace says 3 options being eyed for Sulu
Soldiers carrying a wounded comrade following twin explosions in Jolo, Sulu yesterday.
AFP
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 6:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government is considering three options for Sulu, whose capital town was rocked this week by twin bombings staged by widows of terrorists.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the options being studied by authorities are impose martial law in the province, carry on its present security measures, or enforce the Anti-Terrorism Law.

"All recommendations are being considered by the President," Roque said at a press briefing Thursday.

"Let's wait for the decision regarding the three (options): As is, martial law or Anti-Terror Law. There is no need to perform additional tasks if the Anti-Terror Law is enforced because it's already a law and we are already implementing it," he added.

Last Monday's twin explosions in Jolo killed fifteen government troops and civilians and injured 78 others. Two suicide bombers who are widows of jihadists were behind the incident, according to military reports.  

Army chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana has recommended the placing of Sulu under martial law to control the movement of residents, a suggestion that has drawn the support of the police. However, some senators a military rule is not necessary because the Anti-Terrorism Law is already in place.

The law, which aims to intensify the government's campaign against terrorists, has been questioned before the Supreme Court by groups who think it would be used to violate human rights. Among the provisions challenged by the petitioners were those that allow the pre-trial detention of suspected terrorists; enumerate acts of terrorism; punish persons who threaten to commit acts of terrorism; and incite others to commit terrorism through speeches, writings, proclamations, banners or other representations.

