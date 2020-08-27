#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PAGASA: La NiÃ±a seen in September or October
Armed with plastic sheets and raincoats, bike commuters brave the morning drizzle while crossing the EDSA-Aurora Boulevard intersection in Quezon City on June 11, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
PAGASA: La Niña seen in September or October
(Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 4:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — La Niña, a weather phenomenon associated with more rains than usual, may develop in late September or October, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

PAGASA weather specialist Ariel Rojas said there is a 60% chance that the country will experience La Niña by end-September or October.

“Hindi naman ibig sabihin agad agad makatatanggap ang ating bansa ng malalakas na pag-ulan. Wala tayong makikitang malawakang pagbaha. Ibig sabihin lang mas mataas sa normal, di naman walang humpay na mga pag-ulan,” Rojas said in an interview on Teleradyo.

(It doesn’t mean our country will immediately experience strong rains. We won’t see widespread flooding. It only means that we will have more frequent rains than usual, but these won’t be ceaseless.)

The weather pattern may last through 2021.

“Normally, umaabot ng lagpas isang taon ‘yung pag-iral ng La Niña,” Rojas said.

(Normally, La Niña can prevail for over a year.)

According to PAGASA, La Niña is characterized by “unusually cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.”

In a statement issued last month, the state weather bureau said it has been monitoring the possible development of La Niña since March. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

LA NIÃ±A PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Defying China's protest, Philippines to continue patrols in Spratlys
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"We're gonna continue our patrol because it's ours. That's all there is to it," Locsin told ANC's "Headstart" Wednesday ...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyer presses SC to set oral arguments on plea for president's health info
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
“Considering the unsettling effects of the President’s remarks in such a crucial time with dispatch on the matter...
Headlines
fbfb
Binay to government: Lift deployment ban on healthcare workers
7 hours ago
"Kung hindi kaya ng pamahalaan na mabigyan ng trabaho at sapat na benepisyo ang ating mga healthcare workers, hindi naman...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana on South Sea claim: Only in their imagination
By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
fbfb
After accepting Morales' resignation, Duque says Duterte looking for new PhilHealth chief
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
According to Duque, the president is already looking for someone to replace Morales, citing skills on financing, accounting,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
15 minutes ago
Morales' move to quit won't absolve him, Palace says as Duterte accepts resignation
By Alexis Romero | 15 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted the resignation of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) president Ricardo...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
PNP: No basis to suspend Jolo police over bombings
4 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday called for the suspension of all personnel of the Jolo Municipal Police Station in light...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in Immigration bureau reach 78
8 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration said Thursday that 78 of its employees have contracted the novel coronavirus, as the government...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Morales quits PhilHealth
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Embattled Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president and chief executive officer Ricardo Morales yesterday resigned from...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
PNP orders probe of group behind revolutionary government
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa has ordered an investigation of members of a group pushing for the establishment...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with