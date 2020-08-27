#VACCINEWATCHPH
3,249 new COVID-19 cases push Philippines' total to 205,581
Workers at Sasha Collection in Taytay, Rizal that manufactures dresses try on their reusable personal protective equipment to be delivered in provinces on August 26, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 27, 2020 - 4:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus infections in the Philippines reached 205,581 Thursday after more than 3,000 cases were added to the tally.

The Department of Health reported 3,249 new cases of COVID-19. The bulk of the newly-reported cases came from Metro Manila (1,584), Cavite (147), Laguna (143), Negros Occidental (140) and Batangas] (123).

Eighty percent or 2,607 of the newly-reported infections caught COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

The number of active cases or those still infected currently stood at 68,357.

The DOH also logged 566 additional recovered patients, pushing the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country to 133,990.

But 97 more deaths from COVID-19 were reported. Over 3,234 people have so far died in the Philippines.

Of the newly-reported fatalities, 40 died in August, 51 in July and 6 in June and May. A bulk of these deaths were from Metro Manila (63).

Thursday’s figures were based on the submission of 98 out of 110 operational testing laboratories. The DOH said it had removed 29 duplicates from the case tally.

Some 2.27 million people have been so far tested in the country.

Researchers studying the coronavirus outbreak in the country said the country is “close to flattening” the coronavirus curve as they observed a decrease in the reproduction number or the number of people who may be infected by a confirmed case. But they stressed that it can take “several months” before the situation becomes manageable.

The Philippines still has the most number of coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia and has surpassed mainland China’s tally.

Globally, the coronavirus case count reached 24.03 million, with over 822,000 deaths since the health crisis emerged in China late last year.

