More work to be done to address pandemic but 'happy' Christmas possible â experts
Shoppers wearing face shields and face masks browse through aisles for some food supply run at a supermarket in Mandaluyong City on August 23, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
More work to be done to address pandemic but 'happy' Christmas possible — experts
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 5:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — Researchers studying the coronavirus outbreak in the country said the government and the public should sustain gains from the modified lockdown in Metro Manila and other urban hubs in order to flatten the coronavirus curve.

Dr. Guido David from the OCTA research team said the country is “close to flattening” the coronavirus curve as the group observed a decrease in the reproduction number—or the number of people who may be infected by a confirmed case. The current reproduction number was estimated between 1 and 1.1.

But he stressed that flattening the curve is only the start of the recovery from the health crisis.

“The fight is not yet over once we flatten the curve. That means we need to sustain our efforts to reduce the number of cases. It can take several months before we achieve what we want—managing the pandemic,” David said in Filipino in a briefing Wednesday.

“We have to sustain our momentum and it will take a while but we’re expecting that everything will be okay by Christmas. Let’s work together to have a happy finish for 2020,” he added.

His colleague Fr. Nicanor Austriaco urged everyone to maintain the downward trend and learn from the experiences when several areas in the country first shifted to general community quarantine.

“We have to pray for a healthy Christmas and for rest for everyone for Christmas. So we work together. We stay home together. We social distance together,” he said.

The country’s caseload reached 202,361 Wednesday after the Department of Health reported 5,277 additional cases. Of the figure, 65,764 were active cases or people who are still undergoing treatment and quarantine.

Full reopening of economy not recommended

The researchers warned against fully reopening the country’s battered economy even if the country flattens the coronavirus curve.

“We can always have another surge if we’re not careful that’s why we should be careful. If we’re going to reopen certain economies, we have to evaluate each one and make sure this will not lead to transmission,” David said.

Metro Manila and other urban hubs re-emerged from a two week modified lockdown last week. Effects of quarantine measures are usually seen two weeks after.

“The goal is to sustain the gains created during MECQ so we can reduce the number of cases in the long run,” Dr. Ranjit Rye said in Filipino as he urged everyone to follow health protocols and to not be complacent.

“We gave so much for the MECQ from an economic and social standpoint.,” he added.

