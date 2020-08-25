Recto to Duterte: Publish actual COVID-19 assistance delivered, not just funds spent

MANILA, Philippines — After President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to publish the funds spent by the government in its COVID-19 response, a lawmaker urged him to divulge the actual assistance delivered to the public as well.

"President Duterte should order government agencies to add the most important column in their monthly publication of funds spent, and that is for 'goods and services delivered to the people,'" Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said.

"There is one litmus test in budget spending, and that is [if] what are meant to be procured for the people have been received by them. This delivery receipt is the most important," he added.

During an address taped on Monday night but aired the following morning, Duterte directed his Cabinet officials to publicize how funds allocated for pandemic are being spent by their respective departments every month.

"All the money spent for the fight against COVID will be accounted for. I will hold myself responsible for this sole and solemn duty of answering for and [on] behalf of the executive department of all the funds that were spent in the fight against covid" he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"'Spent' is a broad term, and is often used to disguise delays in the delivery of government programs and projects. An agency can glowingly report that an allotment has been obligated, when what it really means is that it is just in the procurement phase," Recto said in response.

Delayed distribution

He further explained that goods and materials can be purchased by the government but their delivery to the public can be delayed.

"It can be reported that rice was purchased, but if this is not delivered to the Filipino people, or is left rotting at the warehouse, what is the use of this to the public?" Recto said in Filipino.

He added that the same goes for personal protective equipment and medicine which, if left in storage, amounts to useless or wasteful spending.

"[The Department of Social Welfare and Development] had reported months ago that it had downloaded the bulk of the money for the [Social Amelioration Program], but this hides the fact that the actual payout to beneficiaries has been hounded by delays," Recto further said.

Artificial spending

Recto also warned against artificial spending, which he said takes place when a department transfers its funds to another to "beat the spending clock," and reporting the money as spent to avoid the reversion of the funds to the Treasury.

The senator said in Filipino that the national police, the military, and the health and transport departments "used to...transfer their funds to the Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service or to the Philippine International Trading Corp., a government corporation, and would leave the bidding to them."

According to Recto, this delayed spending or "parking" of funds goes against the intention behind cash budgeting which aims to speed up distribution.

"Spending must be faster than the virus and funds must not mutate into other uses," he said. — Bella Perez-Rubio