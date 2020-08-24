People refusing COVID-19 swab tests may face sanctions â€” DOH

MANILA, Philippines — People who refuse to be tested for coronavirus may face fines or imprisonment, the Department of Health said Monday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Republic Act 11332 or the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act prohibits the non-cooperation of individuals.

“If you’ve been approached by the local government to get swabbed, that means you were identified to be exposed or you have symptoms,” Vergeire said in Filipino in a media briefing.

RA 11332 prohibits the “non-cooperation of person or entities identified as having the notifiable disease, or affected by the health event of public concern.”

The law has also been used to justify the arrests of people holding protests during the community quarantine.

Those found to have violated the measure will be penalized with a fine between P20,000 and P50,000 or imprisonment of not less than one month but not more than six months. Violators may be punished with both stiff fines and jail time at the discretion of the proper court.

“Remember that if you refuse to take a swab test or do not cooperate with local health officials, you’re not the only one who will be affected because this is an infectious disease. You can infect your family and the entire community,” Vergeire said.

The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached 194,252 Monday—the highest in Southeast Asia.

Some 2.175 million people have been so far tested in the Philippines.