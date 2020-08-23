DOH records 16,459 recoveries, 2,378 new patients

MANILA, Philippines — On the 159th day since ECQ was first hoisted in March, health officials recorded another bulk of 16,459 coronavirus recoveries as they added 2,378 new cases of the new pathogen on Sunday, bringing its total to 189,601 patients since it emerged in December.

Accompanying the new recoveries are 32 new deaths, bringing their totals to 131,459 and 2,998 respectively.

Of the total cases recorded in the country, 55,236 are still active cases, or patients who have not recovered or passed away and are still listed as being infected with the virus.

The "time-based and symptom-based recovery strategies" are part of the department's "mass recovery adjustment" under its Oplan Recovery initiative. Last week on August 16, the Department of Health added 40,397 recoveries owing to "enhanced data reconciliation efforts" with local governments.

Just the day before, the department surpassed the 187,000 mark with 4,933 new infections, as the first week since the declaration of the second general community quarantine saw the total case tally grow by 28,348 cases.

The previous week added 34,453, and the last added 26,728.

Around the world, over 23 million have transmitted the new pathogen, leading to the deaths of some 800,000.

After a relatively unsuccessful modified enhanced community quarantine from August 4 to August 19, during which the national caseload grew by 61,181 coronavirus patients, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila and its neighboring provinces back on general

Although the government's coronavirus task force says it has recalibrated its approach to addressing the pandemic, the health department continues to record thousands of cases every day, and the country is still under the world's longest quarantine.

Under the general community quarantine, no substantial changes have been made in the government's policy against the new pathogen, and President Rodrigo Duterte continues to harp on a forthcoming vaccine being the only solution left for the country.