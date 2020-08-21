#VACCINEWATCHPH
There's 'potential liability' in mislabeling of manufacturer, DOJ says on Isko Moreno's request
Manila Bureau of Permits and Licensing Office director Levi Facundo leads the closure of an establishment selling misrepresented products in Divisoria on August 20, 2020. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno ordered the closure over the sale of a hair treatment product with a manufacturing label identifying Manila as a province of China.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
(Philstar.com) - August 21, 2020 - 5:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Friday that distributor of products with a label that tagged Manila as a “province of China” may face criminal liability.

This comes after Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has asked the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the business operations of Elegant Fumes Beauty Products Inc. (EFBPI) that the city government ordered closed on Thursday afternoon. The stores allegedly sold products with labels tagging the Philippine capital as "province of China."

In a message to reporters, Guevarra said there is “potential liability for mislabelling the manufacturer and/or distributor of the product.”

He warned that if proven that the Food and Drug Administration has not approved the local use of the product, “the violation takes on a more serious character.”

Moreno, in his letter to the NBI, accused the stores of violating the Consumer Act of the Philippines and Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, and of engaging in online selling without requisites permits.

NBI Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor, for his part, said he has already ordered the bureau’s International Operations Division to look into the case. The NBI has also coordinated with immigration bureau and the FDA, as well as with the Manila mayor's office.

Deportation?

In a separate letter, Moreno had also urged the Bureau of Immigration to initiate deportation proceedings against two Chinese nationals who are incorporators of the business establishment.

“Being incorporators, and in effect owners of the corporation, they should be held responsible for the violations committed by the EFBPI,” the city mayor said in his letter to the immigration chief.

Guevarra explained that “willful or malicious violation of domestic laws, rules and regulations is a ground for deportation,” but the foreigner may only be deported after he or she has been duly prosecuted and penalized in our country.

The DOJ chief, however, assured that the Departments of Trade and Industry and Justice, and the Bureau of Immigration “will conduct a proper investigation and will give the people involved an opportunity to be heard.” — Kristine Joy Patag

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION ISKO MORENO MENARDO GUEVARRA NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
