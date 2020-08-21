COVID-19 infections in Philippines breach 182,000 with 4,786 new cases

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:59 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Friday reported 4,786 new infections of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the country's total caseload to 182,365.

Of these, there are 64,906 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus.

The National Capital Region, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported the most newly-announced cases at 2,716.

It is followed by Cavite at 267, Laguna at 222, and Batangas and Rizal at 185 each.

Metro Manila represented more than half of the new cases at 56%.

A total of 3,702 (around 77%) of the newly-announced cases occurred in the past two weeks beginning August 8, while the remainder accounted for backlog since March.

The local COVID-19 recovery count has reached 114,519 as the Health department announced 616 additional survivors.

Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 2,940 after 59 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus.

At least 2.08 million people in the country have been tested for coronavirus based on the department’s latest data.

Over 22.25 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 782,000 deaths, have been logged globally according to the latest World Health Organization figures.