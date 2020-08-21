#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 infections in Philippines breach 182,000 with 4,786 new cases
Passengers wear personal protective equipment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal 1 on Aug. 21, 2020 amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines.
The STAR/Russell Palma
COVID-19 infections in Philippines breach 182,000 with 4,786 new cases
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 21, 2020 - 4:43pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:59 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Friday reported 4,786 new infections of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the country's total caseload to 182,365.

Of these, there are 64,906 total active cases or patients who are still infected with the coronavirus.

The National Capital Region, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported the most newly-announced cases at 2,716.

It is followed by Cavite at 267, Laguna at 222, and Batangas and Rizal at 185 each.

Metro Manila represented more than half of the new cases at 56%.

A total of 3,702 (around 77%) of the newly-announced cases occurred in the past two weeks beginning August 8, while the remainder accounted for backlog since March.

The local COVID-19 recovery count has reached 114,519 as the Health department announced 616 additional survivors.

Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 2,940 after 59 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus.

At least 2.08 million people in the country have been tested for coronavirus based on the department’s latest data.

Over 22.25 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 782,000 deaths, have been logged globally according to the latest World Health Organization figures.

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines protests China's seizing of Filipino fishermen's devices on Scarborough
10 hours ago
The Philippines followed up its diplomatic protests against China in April by filing another one on Thursday, this time against...
Headlines
fbfb
EDSA toll eyed; PUJ phaseout to proceed
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Motorists using EDSA may have to pay a fee or toll at certain hours of the day beginning next year, if the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbfb
Stalls selling ‘Manila, province of China’ products padlocked
By Rey Galupo | 18 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno yesterday ordered the closure of four stores in Divisoria that were selling Chinese beauty products...
Headlines
fbfb
10-year license only for drivers with spotless record
By Christian Imperio | 18 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office reminded motorists that those who committed even a single traffic violation will not be eligible...
Headlines
fbfb
Kalayaan LGU names 6 sandbars, reefs in West Philippine Sea
By Romina Cabrera | 4 days ago
In a move to assert sovereignty over the country’s territory, the municipal government of Kalayaan islands in Palawan...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
Bayanihan 2 ratified
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
The Senate ratified last night the bicameral conference report for a P140-billion Bayanihan to Recover as One measure, described...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Duque orders review of PhilHealth IRM
By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque has ordered a review of the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism to check for loopholes and correct...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
COVID-19 releases hit P376 billion — DBM
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The government has released P376.57 billion in funds to key agencies for their coronavirus disease response efforts, the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Metro Manila mayors to allow 24/7 food delivery
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
A majority of Metro Manila mayors have agreed to allow round-the-clock food delivery services of fast-food chains and restaurants...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
LPA may develop into tropical depression
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area off Aurora will continue to bring rains over most of Luzon, including Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with