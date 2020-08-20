#VACCINEWATCHPH
Duterte to address nation from Davao on Monday
President Rodrigo Duterte wears a face mask during a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases at Malacañang on April 13.
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 6:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to deliver another public address on Monday from Davao City, where he has been staying for more than two weeks.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the president continues to perform his functions from the southern city and has been attending to mountain loads of paperwork.

"I can assure you that there will be another address on Monday. The reason why he stays, he said he was avoiding COVID (coronavirus disease) but the work of the president continues," Roque said at a press briefing Thursday.

"Everytime we leave Manila, we bring with us mountains of documents for the president. I can assure, appointments alone constitutes mountains of documents. I'm sure, our president, as a former mayor, looks at each document thoroughly before signing," he added.

Roque said Duterte's office in Davao City, which was built during the time of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, only serves as a "different venue" for the discharge of his duties.

Duterte has been staying in Davao City since August 3. He served as mayor of the city for more than two decades.

Last week, rumors swirled that the 75-year-old leader was sick and was airlifted by a medical jet to Singapore to seek emergency medical treatment.

The president debunked speculations about his health by appearing in a Facebook live video and presiding over a virtual meeting of the government's pandemic task force last Monday.

In a public address delivered after the meeting, Duterte described claims about him going to Singapore as "nonsense."

"Look, let me be very frank. If I want to go to Singapore, I (would) go to Singapore. If it is a private undertaking or if I want to attend the burial of a friend or to (visit) a wake, I will go there fly-in, fly-out. But if I want to leave, I would leave. I do not have to keep it a secret because I will not be using any government funds," Duterte said.

"Why will I hide it? I'm not like unscrupulous people who spend your money. Why will I keep it secret? I am under no obligation to travel in secret and not telling the republic at all. I am a citizen of this country. The right to travel is guaranteed. If that is guaranteed to you, that is also guaranteed to me.  And I do not have to hide it," he added.

Roque also shared to the media Thursday a photo of the president with his sons House Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte and Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte in his house in Davao City.

