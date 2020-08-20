COVID-19 task force to discuss requiring face shields in all places

MANILA, Philippines — The government will study whether to require the wearing of both face masks and face shields in all places as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The wearing of both face masks and face shields are required in commercial places, work places and public transportation. Officials, however, have encouraged the public to do the same in other public spaces, saying it could significantly lessen the risk of catching the virus.

"That (wearing of both face masks and face shields) will be discussed by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases)," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing Thursday.

"When this issue came out, we agreed that the wearing of face shields would just be highly recommended until it was required by DOTR (Department of Transportation) for those using public transportation. It was also required by DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) in work places. The discussions are ongoing," he added.

Roque reminded those who are going out of their homes to wear their face masks properly and to wear face shields when commuting or while inside their offices. He said do-it-yourself face shields are allowed as long as they cover the face of the users.

"We should have discipline and follow health protocols," the Palace spokesman said.

Millions of workers are expected to use public transportation with the downgrading of Metro Manila and nearby provinces to the more lenient general community quarantine.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has logged 178,022 COVID-19 infections, with 61,025 active cases and 2,883 deaths.