#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Palace firm on 10-people limit on religious gatherings
Black Nazarene devotees pray in front of the closed gate of Quiapo Church in Manila while observing social distancing.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Palace firm on 10-people limit on religious gatherings
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 6:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Thursday stood by the government's decision to limit the number of persons who can join religious gatherings to ten and advised worshippers to just hear online masses for now.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal were downgraded to the more relaxed general community quarantine starting Wednesday as the government strives to revive the pandemic-hit economy.

Despite the easing of lockdown measures, mass gatherings, including religious services, remain restricted, with the number of allowed participants limited to just ten.

Archdiocese of Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo has urged authorities to ease the restriction, noting that some businesses have been allowed a bigger capacity. He argued that churches are much bigger than restaurants hence the ten-person limit "does not sound logical."

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque urged Catholics to comply with the measure, saying it is only temporary.

"We can go online (when hearing masses) for now and observe the ten-person limit because this is just temporary. I recall that when the frontliners requested for the imposition of ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), the Catholic Church was the first to prohibit gatherings," Roque said at a press briefing.

"So in the same spirit, to avoid the spread of COVID (coronavirus disease), we appeal for patience for now. This will not be forever," he added

Roque was referring to a previous request of health workers to place the majority of Luzon on a two-week lockdown to allow the government to enhance its strategies against the pandemic. The government only imposed a partial lockdown on Metro Manila, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite and Rizal from August 4 to 18, saying it no longer has funds to help displaced workers and poor households. The Roman Catholic Church, the religious group of more than 80 percent of Filipinos, suspended religious services even before the enforcement of the partial lockdown.

Roque said previous experiences of other countries have shown that the coronavirus can spread in religious events. The restrictions, Roque added, were approved upon consultation with local governments.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority general manager Jose Garcia noted that the restrictions were based on the original GCQ set-up imposed last June. The government eventually eased certain restrictions to reopen the economy.

"They decided to adopt that GCQ because we just came from MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) so I think we need to follow what’s the original GCQ," Garcia said.

"As Secretary Roque and our mayors said, we are amenable to any transition, we just implemented the status quo until August 31. That’s only ten days, maybe we will improve the numbers," he added.

Garcia said mayors are willing to adjust in case the pandemic situation improves. 

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gordon urges quick filing of cases vs PhilHealth execs accused of corruption
8 hours ago
"Sigaw lang tayo nang sigaw sa Kongreso pero walang nangyayari. People don't go to jail," Gordon said during an interview....
Headlines
fbfb
Killing of Zara Alvarez highlights dangers of red-tagging — CHR
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights said its regional office has already opened a motu proprio investigation into the killing of...
Headlines
fbfb
Families of 14 missing Filipinos in Mindoro collision to receive P1 million each
7 hours ago
MV Vienna Wood will provide compensations worth P1 million each to the families of the 14 Filipinos who went missing following...
Headlines
fbfb
Villanueva: Most critical COVID-19 cases and nearly half who died did not get hospital care
1 day ago
Almost half of Filipinos who have died of novel coronavirus were not admitted to a hospital, a lawmaker said, citing data...
Headlines
fbfb
In need of lifeline, millions of tourism industry workers rely on Bayanihan 2’s pledge for pandemic financial aid
By Rosette Adel | 12 hours ago
An estimated 4.8 million formal and informal tourism industry workers have been affected by the various levels of community...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte to address nation from Davao on Monday
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to deliver another public address on Monday from Davao City, where he has been staying...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 task force to discuss requiring face shields in all places
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government will study whether to require the wearing of both face masks and face shields in all places as a precautionary...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Peasant group hits 'insincere' Malacañang condemnation of activist killings
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"We demand justice for the killing of Echanis, Alvarez, and all victims of extrajudicial killings. We will not stop until...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace firm on 10-people limit on religious gatherings
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang Thursday stood by the government's decision to limit the number of persons who can join religious gatherings...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
DILG: 'Disiplina' campaign about volunteerism, not enforcement
5 hours ago
"The BIDA ang may Disiplina campaign is a joint effort of the DILG and DOH to encourage family and community participation...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with