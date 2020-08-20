Gordon urges quick filing of cases vs. PhilHealth execs accused of corruption

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Richard Gordon on Thursday expressed frustration at the slow filing of corruption cases against PhilHealth officials.
"The courts must move to punish all these people. It can't be that we're just shouting and shouting in Congress and nothing happens. People don't go to jail," Gordon told ABS-CBN in Filipino.
In addition to the filing of cases against officials, Gordon recommended that a monitoring group be installed at the agency to eliminate fraud.
This, as the Senate on Wednesday announced that it would be ending its own probe into allegations of corruption and mismanagement against officials of the state-run agency after three hearings.
"We are hoping to draft the committee report this weekend, and submit it to the Senate as soon as possible, hopefully by next week," Senate President Tito Sotto Sotto said during a regular session held the same day.
The upper chamber's probe centered on an allegation made by former PhilHealth anti-fraud legal officer-turned-whistleblower Thorsson Keith, who told the Senate that executives of the state-run agency had pocketed P15 billion of its funds.
The IRM, a fund meant for calamitous events, and its disbursement among healthcare institutions has also been the subject of much scrutiny, with Sen. Ping Lacson claiming that hundreds of millions have been disproportionately released to dialysis centers and maternity care providers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
PhilHealth has since suspended the implementation of the IRM for further review.
"I personally believe that the IRM, which PhilHealth uses to advance cash, especially in a case like this, where this a pandemic, that cuts bureaucracy," Gordon, who sits as chairman for the Philippine Red Cross, said partially in Filipino.
However, he cautioned in a mix of English and Filipino: "When you give money in advance to a hospital, they should explain why they are worthy."
The House of Representatives and an inter-agency task force led by the Department of Justice are also conducting separate probes into allegations of corruption and mismanagement within PhilHealth.
The Office of the Ombudsman on Wednesday ordered PhilHealth senior officers suspended for six months as it continues its probe into corruption allegations at the state insurer.
PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales was not covered by the suspension order, but is currently on medical leave.
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is facing scrutiny anew over more allegations of corruption.
It was in the headlines last year because of an alleged scam involving payments to WellMed Dialysis Center for treatments charged for a patient who had already died.
Follow this thread for updates.
Sen. Panfilo Lacson warns PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales and Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr. that they may face charges should the alleged irregularities in the state insurer be proven.
"Malamang, maliligo kayo sa kaso kapag ibinahagi na ni SP Tito Sotto kay DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang lahat na records ng proceedinhs ng pagdinig na sinasagawa namin ngayon," Lacson says.
Lacson recalled that in the previous Senate hearing, Limsiaco admitted that PhilHealth remitted P156 million to the Bureau of Internal Revenue last August 3, claiming that he charged the amount to the Corporate Operational Budget of the agency.
"Then, he followed up with another lie - that he didn't know that it was an obligation under the law that he had to withhold taxes," the senator says.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III enumerates his efforts to counter fraud and corruption during his term as PhilHealth chief.
"I would like to state for the record that I am for zero tolerance on fraud and corruption" Duque tells the Senate Committee of the Whole during its unquiry on alleged corruption in the state insurer.
Duque denies that PhilHealth had P154 billion in losses, points out that the allegedly overpriced IT budhet and procurements are still in the planning phase.
Rep. Stella Quimbo (Marikina) claims that the extent of PhilHealth fraud relating to excess pneumonia ppaayments is estimated at P15.4 billion from 2014-2018.
According to Quimbo, PhilHealth claims for pneumonia totaled 757,266 in 2018 alone, which is more than the estimated number of pneumonia patients based on DOH morbidity data.
"On the average, PhilHealth paid P14,445 per claim in 2018, hence, the value of ghost and upcased claims is estimated at P3.6 billion in 2018," the lawmaker says.
PhilHealth Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr., who was previously tagged as among the "mafia" inside the egency, defends himself at the Senate inquiry into alleged corruption in the state insurer.
Limsiaco claims former anti-fraud officer Thorrsson Keith started the villification campaign against the agency and himself and that there is no truth to the whistleblower's allegations.
"I respectfully request the Senate to make them (witnesses) accountable for their reckless action and present tangible proof," Limsiaco tells the Senate.
With two of their top officials unable to attend Senate hearings and another resigning from his post, workers at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. call on President Rodrigo Duterte to name "a caretaker who is an expert in the field of health insurance."
In a statement shared by Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, PhilHealth Workers for Hope, Integrity, Transparency and Empowerment say the caretaker should also be of "proven integrity and incorruptibility" and is not being investigated in alleged multibillion-peso fraud at the state insurance firm.
"By doing so, all doubts about whitewashing and cover-up would be dispelled," they say.
"There are issues that need to be addressed and resolved decisively and immediately," they say, citing alleged overpricing and other allegations that the Senate and a Department of Justice-led task force are looking into separately.
