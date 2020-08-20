Gordon urges quick filing of cases vs. PhilHealth execs accused of corruption

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Richard Gordon on Thursday expressed frustration at the slow filing of corruption cases against PhilHealth officials.

"The courts must move to punish all these people. It can't be that we're just shouting and shouting in Congress and nothing happens. People don't go to jail," Gordon told ABS-CBN in Filipino.

In addition to the filing of cases against officials, Gordon recommended that a monitoring group be installed at the agency to eliminate fraud.

This, as the Senate on Wednesday announced that it would be ending its own probe into allegations of corruption and mismanagement against officials of the state-run agency after three hearings.

"We are hoping to draft the committee report this weekend, and submit it to the Senate as soon as possible, hopefully by next week," Senate President Tito Sotto Sotto said during a regular session held the same day.

The upper chamber's probe centered on an allegation made by former PhilHealth anti-fraud legal officer-turned-whistleblower Thorsson Keith, who told the Senate that executives of the state-run agency had pocketed P15 billion of its funds.

The IRM, a fund meant for calamitous events, and its disbursement among healthcare institutions has also been the subject of much scrutiny, with Sen. Ping Lacson claiming that hundreds of millions have been disproportionately released to dialysis centers and maternity care providers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PhilHealth has since suspended the implementation of the IRM for further review.

"I personally believe that the IRM, which PhilHealth uses to advance cash, especially in a case like this, where this a pandemic, that cuts bureaucracy," Gordon, who sits as chairman for the Philippine Red Cross, said partially in Filipino.

However, he cautioned in a mix of English and Filipino: "When you give money in advance to a hospital, they should explain why they are worthy."

The House of Representatives and an inter-agency task force led by the Department of Justice are also conducting separate probes into allegations of corruption and mismanagement within PhilHealth.

The Office of the Ombudsman on Wednesday ordered PhilHealth senior officers suspended for six months as it continues its probe into corruption allegations at the state insurer.

PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales was not covered by the suspension order, but is currently on medical leave.