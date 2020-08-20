Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philippines now at 178,022

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:28 p.m.) — The total number of coronavirus infections in the country jumped to 178,022 Thursday after the Department of Health reported 4,339 new cases.
The additional infections for the day, which were based on tests done by 100 out of 109 licensed testing laboratories, were mostly from outbreak epicenter Metro Manila (2,590). It was followed by Laguna (223), Cavite (155), Cebu (128) and Rizal (109).
Of the total, 61,025 were active cases or individuals who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine. Some 91.3% were mild cases, 6.6% were asymptomatic, 0.9% were severe and 1.2% were critical.
The DOH also listed 727 new recoveries, raising the number of COVID-19 survivors to 114,114. Total recoveries accounted for 64% of the country’s confirmed cases.
But 88 more deaths were recorded. The nation’s fatality count stood at 2,883.
Of the additional deaths, 40 occurred in August, 27 in July and 21 in the months of May and June. Central Visayas (42) had the most number of newly-reported deaths, followed by Metro Manila (34).
Some 2.041 million people have been tested for coronavirus in the country, latest data from the department showed.
Metro Manila and nearby urban hubs eased back to general community quarantine Wednesday after a two-week modified lockdown. A GCQ scenario allows public transportation to operate and more industries to reopen.
There will be a unified imposition of curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the entire Metro Manila, while the enforcement of quarantine passes will be at the discretion of mayors.
Since the coronavirus emerged late last year, more than 22.26 million have been infected worldwide and over 784,000 have died.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Health reports 4,650 additional cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, raising the national caseload to 173,774.
The additional 716 recoveries brings the total number of recoveries to 113,481. Meanwhile, the national death toll is now at 2,795 with 111 new reported deaths.
The Philippines' total active cases is now at 57,498 as Metro Manila and nearby provinces go back to a less stringent general community quarantine.
The National Task Force on COVID-19 will allow people living in the same house to ride pillion on a motorcycle even without a motorcycle barrier in areas under general community quarantine.
Pillion riding for people not living together will still require the "Angkas-designed" barrier, a requirement that engineers and motorcycle designers have warned against.
According to the transitional protocol that takes effect from Wednesday, August 19, the backrider must be an Authorized Person Outside of Residence.
The driver need not be an APOR.
Riders must be wearing face masks and full-face helmets.
Restrictions in areas under MGCQ will depent on local chief executives.
The Philippine National Police will enforce stricter measures such as the setting up of "quarantine control points" even as Metro Manila and other provinces revert to the less rigid general community quarantine.
In a statement, the PNP says it will observe "official administrative issuances of higher authorities" on matters involving force protection and COVID-19 resiliency of police units, even as they administratively reported to local executives.
The quarantine control points, akin to checkpoints, are to "ensure only authorized individuals on essential travel are allowed outside their homes and to enforce restrictions on certain modes of public conveyance," the PNP notes in the statement.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announces that most parts of the Philippines will remain under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine until Aug. 31, 2020.
Areas such as Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, which are still under modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18, 2020, are not included.
Motorcycle riders on Sunday hold a protest at the Commission on Human Rights grounds on Sunday against motorcycle barriers that they as well as engineers have said are unsafe.
ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo reports that the group, Kagulong, says the barriers are also expensive aside from being unsafe.
