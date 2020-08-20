#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philippines now at 178,022
A health worker fixes at bed at East Avenue Medical Centers’ Center for Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Disease in Quezon City on August 17, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philippines now at 178,022
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 4:11pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:28 p.m.) — The total number of coronavirus infections in the country jumped to 178,022 Thursday after the Department of Health reported 4,339 new cases.

The additional infections for the day, which were based on tests done by 100 out of 109 licensed testing laboratories, were mostly from outbreak epicenter Metro Manila (2,590). It was followed by Laguna (223), Cavite (155), Cebu (128) and Rizal (109).

Of the total, 61,025 were active cases or individuals who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine. Some 91.3% were mild cases, 6.6% were asymptomatic, 0.9% were severe and 1.2% were critical. 

The DOH also listed 727 new recoveries, raising the number of COVID-19 survivors to 114,114. Total recoveries accounted for 64% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But 88 more deaths were recorded. The nation’s fatality count stood at 2,883.

Of the additional deaths, 40 occurred in August, 27 in July and 21 in the months of May and June. Central Visayas (42) had the most number of newly-reported deaths, followed by Metro Manila (34). 

Some 2.041 million people have been tested for coronavirus in the country, latest data from the department showed.

Metro Manila and nearby urban hubs eased back to general community quarantine Wednesday after a two-week modified lockdown. A GCQ scenario allows public transportation to operate and more industries to reopen.

There will be a unified imposition of curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the entire Metro Manila, while the enforcement of quarantine passes will be at the discretion of mayors.

Since the coronavirus emerged late last year, more than 22.26 million have been infected worldwide and over 784,000 have died.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 19, 2020 - 4:05pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

August 19, 2020 - 4:05pm

The Department of Health reports 4,650 additional cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, raising the national caseload to 173,774.

The additional 716 recoveries brings the total number of recoveries to 113,481. Meanwhile, the national death toll is now at 2,795 with 111 new reported deaths.

The Philippines' total active cases is now at 57,498 as Metro Manila and nearby provinces go back to a less stringent general community quarantine.

August 18, 2020 - 9:28pm

The National Task Force on COVID-19 will allow people living in the same house to ride pillion on a motorcycle even without a motorcycle barrier in areas under general community quarantine.

Pillion riding for people not living together will still require the "Angkas-designed" barrier, a requirement that engineers and motorcycle designers have warned against.

According to the transitional protocol that takes effect from Wednesday, August 19, the backrider must be an Authorized Person Outside of Residence.

The driver need not be an APOR.

Riders must be wearing face masks and full-face helmets.

Restrictions in areas under MGCQ will depent on local chief executives.

August 17, 2020 - 11:42pm

The Philippine National Police will enforce stricter measures such as the setting up of "quarantine control points" even as Metro Manila and other provinces revert to the less rigid general community quarantine.

In a statement, the PNP says it will observe "official administrative issuances of higher authorities" on matters involving force protection and COVID-19 resiliency of police units, even as they administratively reported to local executives.

The quarantine control points, akin to checkpoints, are to "ensure only authorized individuals on essential travel are allowed outside their homes and to enforce restrictions on certain modes of public conveyance," the PNP notes in the statement.

August 15, 2020 - 9:44am

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announces that most parts of the Philippines will remain under general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine until Aug. 31, 2020. 

Areas such as Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, which are still under modified enhanced community quarantine until Aug. 18, 2020, are not included. 

August 2, 2020 - 9:24am

Motorcycle riders on Sunday hold a protest at the Commission on Human Rights grounds on Sunday against motorcycle barriers that they as well as engineers have said are unsafe.

ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo reports that the group, Kagulong, says the barriers are also expensive aside from being unsafe.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Villanueva: Most critical COVID-19 cases and nearly half who died did not get hospital care
22 hours ago
Almost half of Filipinos who have died of novel coronavirus were not admitted to a hospital, a lawmaker said, citing data...
Headlines
fbfb
‘48% of COVID-19 fatalities never hospitalized’
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Nearly half of the persons who died of coronavirus disease 2019 were never admitted to hospital or medical facilities, according...
Headlines
fbfb
In need of lifeline, millions of tourism industry workers rely on Bayanihan 2’s pledge for pandemic financial aid
By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
An estimated 4.8 million formal and informal tourism industry workers have been affected by the various levels of community...
Headlines
fbfb
There may be millions of undetected COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, Ateneo paper says
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 hours ago
The author’s analysis suggested that roughly 98% of COVID-19 cases in the country have gone undetected in the second...
Headlines
fbfb
Appeals court rejects Ressa motion to go to US for talks, press freedom award
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
The Court of Appeals rejected Rappler CEO Maria Ressa’s motion to be allowed to leave the country for a series of events...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
DILG: 'Disiplina' campaign about volunteerism, not enforcement
2 hours ago
"The BIDA ang may Disiplina campaign is a joint effort of the DILG and DOH to encourage family and community participation...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
'Jeepneys are safe': Transport groups stage protest outside LTFRB office
4 hours ago
(Updated 4:24 p.m.) "What we're asking for is for 100% of [traditional jeepneys] to be able to ride again and serve the public...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Deadline for application docs for Judiciary, Legal Education Board posts moved to September
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The Judicial and Bar Council extended the deadline for submission of application requirements for several openings at the...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Gordon urges quick filing of cases vs PhilHealth execs accused of corruption
5 hours ago
"Sigaw lang tayo nang sigaw sa Kongreso pero walang nangyayari. People don't go to jail," Gordon said during an interview....
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Metro under unified 8 PM – 5 AM curfew
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Uniform curfew hours will be implemented in Metro Manila while some businesses previously allowed to reopen will remain closed...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with