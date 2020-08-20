Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Philippines now at 178,022

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:28 p.m.) — The total number of coronavirus infections in the country jumped to 178,022 Thursday after the Department of Health reported 4,339 new cases.

The additional infections for the day, which were based on tests done by 100 out of 109 licensed testing laboratories, were mostly from outbreak epicenter Metro Manila (2,590). It was followed by Laguna (223), Cavite (155), Cebu (128) and Rizal (109).

Of the total, 61,025 were active cases or individuals who are still undergoing treatment or quarantine. Some 91.3% were mild cases, 6.6% were asymptomatic, 0.9% were severe and 1.2% were critical.

The DOH also listed 727 new recoveries, raising the number of COVID-19 survivors to 114,114. Total recoveries accounted for 64% of the country’s confirmed cases.

But 88 more deaths were recorded. The nation’s fatality count stood at 2,883.

Of the additional deaths, 40 occurred in August, 27 in July and 21 in the months of May and June. Central Visayas (42) had the most number of newly-reported deaths, followed by Metro Manila (34).

Some 2.041 million people have been tested for coronavirus in the country, latest data from the department showed.

Metro Manila and nearby urban hubs eased back to general community quarantine Wednesday after a two-week modified lockdown. A GCQ scenario allows public transportation to operate and more industries to reopen.

There will be a unified imposition of curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the entire Metro Manila, while the enforcement of quarantine passes will be at the discretion of mayors.

Since the coronavirus emerged late last year, more than 22.26 million have been infected worldwide and over 784,000 have died.