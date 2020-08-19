#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines studying use of saliva as sample for coronavirus testing
A health worker at Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital prepares to take a swab of a resident of Batasan Hills in Quezon City on July 13, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines studying use of saliva as sample for coronavirus testing
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 19, 2020 - 2:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Researchers in the country are looking into the possible use of saliva as a sample for coronavirus testing, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire local experts have been studying the method of collecting saliva samples for almost a month now.

“That is being studied by our lab experts panel. We forwarded it to our laboratory experts panel to study and to look at the different experiences of countries using this method,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

Currently, samples are collected in the country using a nose or throat swab for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which is dubbed the “gold standard.” Rapid anti-body tests use blood samples.

“Our lab experts panel are looking into this because it will be easier if saliva is used. But the panel also discovered the process is tedious because there may be food particles in saliva. So we are still studying many things about this,” Vergeire also said.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to SalivaDirect COVID-19 diagnostic test of the Yale School Public of Health. This was the fifth test that th US FDA has authorized that uses saliva as a specimen for testing.

Israel is also conducting clinical trials of saliva test for COVID-19.

Rapid test not for diagnosis, screening

In a separate statement, the DOH stressed that rapid antibody tests are not recommended as standalone tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19.

“The use of rapid antibody tests is not recommended for use in screening, return-to-work decisions, entry-to-country or province policies, or for similar use due to its low sensitive and high false negative rates, as well as uncertainties to its connection to immunity,” the department said.

The Philippines reported 169,213 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Of the figure, 112,861 have recovered, while 2,687 have died.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duque tagged as ‘godfather’ of PhilHealth ‘mafia’
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Whistleblowers and senior officials at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. have tagged Health Secretary Francisco Duque...
Headlines
fbfb
Public transport, local flights return
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Public transportation and domestic flights resume today in Metro Manila and other areas that will shift to general community...
Headlines
fbfb
8pm to 5am unified curfew to be imposed in Metro Manila — Malacañang
5 hours ago
Malacañang on Wednesday announced that a unified curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be implemented by local government...
Headlines
fbfb
Research group warns: Cases may hit 230,000
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases may reach 230,000 by the end of the month as Metro Manila and nearby provinces...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
30 minutes ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines top 173,000 as Metro Manila goes back to GCQ
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 30 minutes ago
Globally, the coronavirus case count reached 22.04 million, with over 778,000 deaths since the health crisis emerged in China...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ombudsman orders suspension of top PhilHealth execs
1 hour ago
The Office of Ombudsman has ordered senior officers of the Philippine Health Insurance (PhilHealth) Corp. suspended for six...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
LIST: 'Transition' quarantine protocols for Metro Manila starting August 19
1 hour ago
"The Palace confirms that the National Task Force Against COVID-19 approved last night, August 18, in consultation with the...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Urban poor call for financial aid, moratorium on evictions amid pandemic
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Since they cannot go out to work, they suffer from hunger, loneliness, and fear of the repercussions of COVID."
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
SC urged to resolve appeal on release of Duterte medical bulletin
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
A lawyer filed a Manifestation with Urgent Motion to Resolve and urged the Supreme Court to grant his motion for reconsideration,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with