Philippines studying use of saliva as sample for coronavirus testing

MANILA, Philippines — Researchers in the country are looking into the possible use of saliva as a sample for coronavirus testing, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire local experts have been studying the method of collecting saliva samples for almost a month now.

“That is being studied by our lab experts panel. We forwarded it to our laboratory experts panel to study and to look at the different experiences of countries using this method,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

Currently, samples are collected in the country using a nose or throat swab for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing, which is dubbed the “gold standard.” Rapid anti-body tests use blood samples.

“Our lab experts panel are looking into this because it will be easier if saliva is used. But the panel also discovered the process is tedious because there may be food particles in saliva. So we are still studying many things about this,” Vergeire also said.

The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to SalivaDirect COVID-19 diagnostic test of the Yale School Public of Health. This was the fifth test that th US FDA has authorized that uses saliva as a specimen for testing.

Israel is also conducting clinical trials of saliva test for COVID-19.

Rapid test not for diagnosis, screening

In a separate statement, the DOH stressed that rapid antibody tests are not recommended as standalone tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19.

“The use of rapid antibody tests is not recommended for use in screening, return-to-work decisions, entry-to-country or province policies, or for similar use due to its low sensitive and high false negative rates, as well as uncertainties to its connection to immunity,” the department said.

The Philippines reported 169,213 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday. Of the figure, 112,861 have recovered, while 2,687 have died.