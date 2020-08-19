SK officials, youth community leaders join legal fight vs anti-terrorism law

MANILA, Philippines — Sangguniang Kabataan officers and youth community leaders from Luzon and Visayas appealed to the Supreme Court to strike down the anti-terrorism law as null for infringing on their freedoms.
In a 105-page petition, 20 youth leaders filed the 29th legal challenge against the divisive, much-feared Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 (ATA). The petition was filed with the assistance of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers-National Capital Region.
“This most recent enactment of Congress single-handedly infringes on what many modern democracies consider as basic and essential rights,” the petitioners said.
They urged the SC to restrain the government from implementing the ATA and declare the entirety of law as null and void.
“The enforcement of RA 11479 necessarily involves a direct and unequivocal violation of constitutional safeguards. So long as it is in effect, this law maintains an atmosphere of fear—the proverbial ‘chilling effect’—that deters the free and full exercise of fundamental rights,” the youth leaders said.
“Thus, the law poses a danger not just for collective and individual rights, but for democracy as a whole,” they added.
IRR cannot remedy the defect of the law
Like previously filed petitions, this latest legal challenge fired against ATA attacked its sections that are vague and overbroad, such as the penal provision defining terrorism and the acts that fall under it. The petitioners pointed out that all other provisions for related offenses hinged on this section.
Even its non-penal provisions “either grant powers to the [Anti-Terrorism Council], the police and the military personnel or lay down their functions in the enforcement of RA 11479 hinge on the validity of Section 4’s definition of terrorism,” they said.
The petitioners said the Implementing Rules of Regulation—currently being crafted by the Department of Justice’s legal team—must not be used to “correct” the law.
“Implementing rules and regulations cannot remedy this defect because the core provision of RA 11479 is, in and of itself, impossibly and irremediably vague,” they said.
“Trying to ‘correct’ the glaring and inherent defect in the assailed law through its implementing rules must be avoided because of the dangers accompanying such a proposition, not the least of which is the unwarranted discretion being given to the law-enforcer when he is asked to set the rules for the implementation of a vague law,” they said.
“By crafting the implementing rules, the executive branch would, in effect, be determining the parameters of RA 11479 and the limits of its own power,” it added.
The petitioners stressed that with the new anti-terrorism law, the Philippines would be taking a huge step “into the bowels of tyranny.”
“For when we, as a nation, accept the idea that all means—moral or immoral, constitutional or unconstitutional—are acceptable if only to defeat a fearful enemy, there would be little left to distinguish us from the very evil we feared,” they added.
SC justices set the petitions related to the anti-terrorism law for oral arguments next month. It will be held at the earliest, on the third week of September.
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.
A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.
It is not the intention of the anti-terror bill to regulate social media, says Rep. Ruffy Biazon (Muntinlupa), co-author of the anti-terrorism bill that is now a law, on Twitter.
Biazon is reacting to a statement from the military that what it calls a "very, very good law" that is "comprehensive" be applied to social media.
The controversial Anti-Terrorism Law is now being challenged by more than a dozen petitioners at the Supreme Court as it is seen to have vague provisions allowing abuses against rights to free speech, due process and privacy.
SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) holds "Traffic Jam", a mobile gig in protest of the anti-terrorism law on Friday morning.
Performers will play at six stops across Quezon City and Marikina starting in UP Area 2 and ending in front of the ABS-CBN compound.
"Among the performers are punk band The Exsenadors, folk-rock outfit Pinkmen, electronic artists Comrade Jones and Escuri, and the hip-hop musicians of Ogg," SAKA says in an advisory.
"Also playing is the Barangay Pesante Combo, made up of activists from SAKA, Sining na Naglilingkod sa Bayan (Sinagbayan), Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA), and National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates - Youth (NNARA-Youth), led by musician Alyana Cabral."
The mobile gig follows a series of "protest busking sessions" by Shirebound and Busking and the BP Combo last week.
Photo: SAKA release
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Movement Against Tyranny, Karapatan and other petitioners have filed — by email — a petition asking the Supreme Court to strike down Republic Act 11479, or the anti-terrrorism law, as unconstitutional.
Bayan and other activists from groups aligned with it have been tagged by government agencies and officials as "terrorists" even before the enactment of the law. Other activists and rights workers have also been harassed and killed.
"With the terror law already deemed effective, the petitioners are asking the High Court to stop the convening of the Anti-Terror Council and the exercise of its functions, to stop the drafting the of the IRR and the convening of the Joint Oversight Committee under Section 50 of the assailed law. The petitioners are asking the SC to strike down the entire law for being unconstitutional," they say in a press statement.
This is the latest in a string of petitions against the new law, which critics say can be abused and may be used to stifle dissent. Labor unionists who have filed petitions against the law say it can be used against organized labor.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the Anti-Terror Law will take effect on Saturday, or 15 days after its publication.
Guevarra apologizes for the earlier statement that the law will take effect on July 19.
"We’re just about to start drafting the IRR (implementing rules and regulations). We have to finish this in 90 days. The IRR will likewise have to be published when it is done," the Justice chief says.
Activists with the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines US chapter and the Malaya movement (Malaya: U.S. Movement Against Killings and Dictatorship in the Philippines) march in Washington DC to protest passage of the Anti-Terrrorism Law and call for its scrapping.
"We unite in solidarity with the Filipino people and vehemently condemn the passing of the law. We cannot overlook the influence of the United States in the push for the Anti-Terror Law, which in design mimics the increased state surveillance and state power modeled in the U.S. Patriot Act," says ICHRP-US spokesperson Drew Elizarde-Miller.
The protests are part of a global day of action against Duterte’s Anti-Terror law. More than 10 cities joined in the US-wide condemnation gatherings, ICHRP-US also says.
