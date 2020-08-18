#VACCINEWATCHPH
Private school directors advocate for 'reimagining' education amid COVID-19 crisis
Screengrab of Institute for Solidarity in Asia's webinar "Innovating Education for Holistic Learning in the New Normal," held on August 18, 2020.
Private school directors advocate for 'reimagining' education amid COVID-19 crisis
(Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 6:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — With no end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic, directors from private schools in the country on Tuesday advocated for the reimagining of education as schools are pushed towards distance learning.

Directors from the Ateneo de Manila University Institute for the Science and Art of Learning and Teaching (SALT), De La Salle Lipa, and Parents for Education Foundation (PAREF) Schools Woodrose and Southridge, came together to discuss this during an online webinar hosted by the Institute for Solidarity in Asia.

The virtual discussion, titled "Innovating Education for Holistic Learning in the New Normal," was moderated by PAREF Woodrose School Associate Director for Personal Formation Marie Escueta.

Underscored throughout their dialogue was the need to rethink the "people, process, and technology" components of learning both to survive the current coronavirus-induced crisis and in order to improve the education system in the country altogether.

Opportunity to improve education systems amid crisis

"What we've seen is that this has become an opportunity to really think about how we teach, and to sort of refocus our efforts to try to understand how we can teach better, despite the limitations, despite the consequences of the current scenario," Galvin Ngo Ateneo SALT Associate Director and Coordinator for Innovation and Education said.

Ngo also highlighted the need to shift old perceptions of classroom dynamics to allow students to assume more autonomy in their learning and to be more comfortable with consulting their teachers.

PAREF Southridge School Associate Director for Academic Standards Paul Cheng further emphasized that the shift to distance learning was not just a matter of transferring teaching methods exactly as they were into an online system.

"What was extremely important was helping our teachers learn how to teach online. Because it does not mean that if you have a laptop and strong internet connection that you can effectively teach online, thats not necessarily the case," Cheng said.

While acknowledging the severity of the situation presented by the pandemic, he warned against squandering the opportunity presented by the forced shift to distance learning to permanently change education systems for the better.

"We will not go back to how things used to be. Of course, at this point, we are also just trying to survive…[but] we should have discussions about what it will be like after, because it should not be how it used to be. Otherwise, this whole opportunity has been wasted,” Cheng said.

'Attaining world-class standards'

Meanwhile, President and Chancellor of De La Salle Lipa, Brother Dante Amisola, pushed this idea further, by highlighting the need to bring the country's education system closer to the world-class standard.

"Our context is basically a country where our education system is kind of left behind by the rest of the world. And I think our thesis is that if we want to change the system, we need to show a proof of concept, so to speak," Amisola said.

"If you look at our higher education institutions, for example, our best schools are number 500th to 1000th in the index. There is something wrong with our system," he added.

Amisola identified poverty in the country as one of the main hindrances in the effort to emulate world class education systems.

"We live in a country where poverty is very prevalent. So part of the thing is, if you are to improve our teacher's ability to serve better our students, we need to bring up their salaries, so in De La Salle Lipa we brought up their salaries by 23% in my first year," he said.

"We wanted people to not anymore think about their economic problems, so they can concentrate on the work of education. These are capacity building measures," Amisola added, further highlighting the investments De La Salle Lipa made in digital platforms and infrastructure even before the pandemic.

Amisola further reiterated the need to look beyond just surviving the pandemic but gearing towards the future beyond it as well.

"When we talk of attaining world class standards, we need to work for it. We need to enable systems, build platforms, and also change processes," he said.— Bella Perez-Rubio

