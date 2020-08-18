#VACCINEWATCHPH
Courts in Metro Manila, GCQ areas to be physically open from August 19
This file photo shows the Supreme Court compound in Padre Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Courts in Metro Manila, GCQ areas to be physically open from August 19
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - August 18, 2020 - 5:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Courts in Metro Manila and nearby provinces will be physically open starting August 19, as the National Capital Region transitions back to general community quarantine.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Tuesday issued Administrative Order 45-2020 ordering that courts in areas under GCQ shall be physically opened to all court users from Wednesday, onwards.

During this period, inquiries on cases and transactions may still be coursed through the court’s hotlines, email addresses and social media accounts as listed on the SC website.

Raffle of cases in all courts shall be done in-court, or electronically in eCourt stations, Peralta also said.

For the SC, the tribunal’s three divisions shall hold sessions in-court “except under exceptional circumstances where sessions may be conducted through videoconferencing with prior approval from the Chief Justice, after consultations with the respective Division Chairpersons and First Division Working Chairperson.”

The respective offices of the chief justice and associate justices shall also be physically open and may operate with a skeleton staff of not less than 50%.

Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan and Court of Tax Appeals

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan and Court of Tax Appeals shall also be physically open but may still receive pleadings electronically. They shall also continue to resolve the cases pending before them.

Hearings in these courts shall be held in-court, except where at least one justice may join through videoconferencing with prior approval from president justice and subsequent report to the Office of the Chief Justice.

These courts may operate with a skeleton staff of not less than 50%.

Lower courts

Pleadings in civil and criminal courts for regional trial courts, family courts and first level courts may still be filed electronically. Hearings, meanwhile. shall be in-court, except when the a person deprived of liberty is involved, or under exceptional circumstances where fully-remote videoconferencing hearings may be conducted, after an approval from the Office of the Court Administrator was secured.

“Night courts and Saturday courts shall remain suspended until further notice,” Peralta also said.

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
