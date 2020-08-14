#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Postponement of school opening pressed
Cecille Suerte Felipe (The Philippine Star) - August 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go has joined other senators calling on government to postpone the opening of the school year on Aug. 24 to October.

Go proposed to move the opening of classes to October 2020 to give students, teachers, learning institutions and education authorities more time to prepare, given the challenges the country is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our children’s safety and wellbeing are of utmost importance and it is our responsibility to ensure these,” Go said.

“I am appealing to the executive branch if they could postpone the opening of classes for a few months while waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine. Let us not risk the life and safety of our learners,” he said.

“If not yet ready, don’t insist. Our students, teachers and non-teaching staff will be in a pitiful situation. Filipinos are already in difficult situations, let us not add burden to students and their parents,” Go said.

The postponement of classes would also remove pressure and give the Department of Education (DepEd) and other agencies more time to prepare and iron out all concerns in conducting flexible and blended learning, he added.

“We need to ensure the safety and welfare of our students, teachers, non-teaching staff and parents in line with the President’s position of no vaccine, no face-to-face classes,” he added.

Go explained that given the adverse economic impact the pandemic has caused to various sectors, it would be beneficial to give Filipinos more time to adapt to the so-called new normal.

‘Pass resolution’

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) urged the Senate to pass a resolution that will formally ask President Duterte to postpone the school opening on Aug. 24.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones had earlier said they would take into consideration the recommendation, stressing that the decision would have to come from the executive as mandated by the recently enacted law on the scheduling of the school year.

ACT secretary general Raymond Basilio said the presentation of DepEd during the Senate hearing on Wednesday showed the real situation on the status of school opening preparation.

“No less than the DepEd claimed that printed modular learning is the backbone of basic education learning continuity… hence its unavailability in most schools cannot be taken lightly,” he said.

At the Senate, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said the DepEd failed to plan for the safety of teachers and non-teaching staff from possible COVID-19 infection with only two weeks to go before the opening of classes in the elementary, high school and senior high school levels.

Gatchalian directed the DepEd to link up with Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) to ensure fast and immediate medical assistance in the event teachers would need it.

The chairman of the Senate committee on basic education said he was disappointed that DepEd failed to factor in the health requirements for teachers and non-teaching staff. – Janvic Mateo

SCHOOL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines sees 4,002 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 147,526
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
(Updated 4:28 p.m.) The novel coronavirus has killed at least 745,000 since the outbreak emerged in China late last year....
Headlines
fbfb
Senators: Postpone August 24 opening
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Senators yesterday urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to postpone the opening of classes on Aug. 24, as Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ confirms death in Philippines of German businessman linked to Wirecard probe
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Philippine authorities confirmed the death of a businessman linked to investigation into scandal-hit Wirecard AG, Justice...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Philippine clinical trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to start in October
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will not be part of the clinical trials for the 'Sputnik V' vaccine.
Headlines
fbfb
Galvez says task force 'recalibrating' COVID-19 response, highlights tighter quarantine enforcement
6 hours ago
"We are correcting lapses and the comments and suggestions from the healthcare workers and medical professionals––is...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Postponement of school opening pressed
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | August 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go has joined other senators calling on government to postpone the opening of the school year on Aug. 24 to October.
56 minutes ago
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
Government recalibrating anti-COVID-19 strategy’
By Christina Mendez | 56 minutes ago
The government is “recalibrating” its strategy for containing COVID-19 as the strict quarantine for Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
‘Allot P10 billion tourism bail out for businesses’
By Delon Porcalla | 56 minutes ago
Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez has appealed to the senators and congressmen who will sit in the bicameral conference...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
Cabinet members to act as ‘big brother’ to mayors
By Christina Mendez | 56 minutes ago
Cabinet secretaries will be acting as a “big brother” to local officials to aggressively pursue the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
Pandemic renders new generation shell-shocked ­— ILO
By Pia Lee-Brago | 56 minutes ago
The COVID-19 pandemic is “inflicting multiple shocks” on the young that threatens the entire generation, making...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with