IATF assigns members to 'provide stronger support' to local governments under MECQ
President Rodrigo Duterte holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 27, 2020.
Presidential Photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
(Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 9:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has assigned its members to "provide stronger support" to local government units it identified as having high transmission rates of COVID-19.

According to the resolution that the task force passed, the IATF members will provide the support "inasmuch as to strictly monitor health system performance, critical care capacity, and stringent compliance to surveillance, isolation and treatment protocols."

The IATF said this is to "operationalize the national government-enabled, local government-led and people-centered response to COVID-19."

Local Government Unit Official assigned
Quezon City Health Secretary Francisqo Duque III
  Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles
Pasig City Education Secretary Leonor Briones
  Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat
Pateros MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim
Marikina

 		 Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III
  CHED Commissioner Prospero De Vera III
Taguig City
 		 Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año
  Bases and Conversion Development Authority CEO Vivencio Dizon
City of Manila
 		 ICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II
  Anti-Red Tape Authority Director-General Jeremiah Belgica
Mandaluyong City
 		 Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez
Makati City
 		 National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.
San Juan City
 		 Acting NEDA Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua
Muntinlupa City Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade
Parañaque City
 		 Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr.
Las Piñas City
 		 Public Works Secretary Mark Villar
Pasay City
 		 Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque
Caloocan City
 		 Agriculture Secretary William Dar
Malabon City
 		 Labor Secretary Bello
  CHED Chairman De Vera
Navotas City
 		 Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado
Valenzuela City DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña
Bulacan
 		 Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra
Cavite
 		 Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana
Laguna
 		 PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar
Rizal
 		 Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi

While it is yet unclear how the IATF members will work with local government units, President Rodrigo Duterte in June sent Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to Cebu City when it was put under Enhanced Community Quarantine.

Duterte said then that Cimatu would oversee COVID-19 response and "exercise the powers" of the task force there.

"All he has to do, not for permission, but to advise Manila, here, that these things are being done, these things are not yet done, these things must be done," Duterte also said in a mix of English and Filipino.

"He (Cimatu) has to do whatever that has to be done. There's now a hierarchy of laws that we're following here. And, of course, the mandate of General Cimatu comes from the president himself backed up by an executive order. He can exercise all powers that the president can exercise, he has been the beneficiary of delegated authority from the president," presidential spokesperon Harry Roque said on June 24, the same week Cimatu flew to Cebu.

"He gets to exercise all the extraordinary powers of the Office of the President in dealing with the pandemic in Cebu City," he added.

