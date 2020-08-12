#VACCINEWATCHPH
CBCP to gov't: Be open to scientific insights, learn from ASEAN peers' success in containing COVID-19
Markers separating church goers are in place on May 31, 2020 at St. Peter Parish Shrine in Commonwealth, Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 5:23pm

MANILA Philippines — Filipino bishops called on the government to be open to scientific insights and protect the most vulnerable sectors of society as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a pastoral message Wednesday, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines made appeals to various sectors of the country as it struggles to put the health crisis that has so far infected over 134,000 individuals under control.

“We call on the government officials to be more open to new scientific insights and global experiences around COVID-19, even if these may challenge one’s belief systems and preferred approaches to managing the epidemic,” the statement signed by Archbishop Socrates Villages and Bishop Roberto Mallari.

The message was endorsed by Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP acting president.

“Let us learn from the success stories of our ASEAN neighbors with political humility and collective honesty,” they added.

The bishops also urged the government’s inter-agency task force on pandemic response to have a “more participatory” approach.

The CBCP appealed for the upgrade of the capacity of hospitals and rationalize the use of limited hospital spaces.

“Be more precise in targeting who should receive priority in hospital care. Focus our energy in protecting the most vulnerable sectors of society including the senior citizens and people threatened with morbidities,” they said.

They also asked parents and teachers to attend to the special needs of children in these extraordinary times.

‘Resist culture of death’

The CBCP also urged Filipinos to resist the “long shadows of death” that have fallen upon our country.

The bishops slammed the killings of the poor, the violence against women and children, the increase of illegal drugs, the rising number of jobless and hungry families and the “numbness to the vulgar,” among others.

“This is a regime of death and darkness seems to be enjoying its fine hour,” they said.

“Refuse to get discouraged. Rise up to hope in the Lord,” they added.

The CBCP also asked Catholics to recite 10 Hail Mary’s daily starting August 15 until September 15.

CATHOLIC BISHOPSâ€™ CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
