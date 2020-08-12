#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Task Force PhilHealth' invites agency officials for Friday briefing
President Rodrigo Duterte gave the Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, head of the panel, 30 days to submit to his office findings and recommendations, including proposed legal actions against PhilHealth officials involved in corruption.
The STAR/file
'Task Force PhilHealth' invites agency officials for Friday briefing
(Philstar.com) - August 12, 2020 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — The high-level, inter-agency task force investigating corruption allegations surrounding the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. will invite officials from the state insurer on Friday, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

Guevarra, chair of the panel, said members of the penal met on Monday and discussed organizational matters and operational strategy of the task force. The meeting was also for the members to determine issues related to PhilHealth that they can finish within the 30-day deadline set by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“We have scheduled a conference with the other members of the task force on Friday afternoon. We are presently inviting certain resources persons to give us a briefing on alleged irregularities at PhilHealth,” the DOJ chief told reporters on Wednesday.

Guevarra declined to identify who will be the resources persons on Friday’s meeting saying they are still in the process of inviting them.

In the wake of another corruption controversy surrounding the state insurer, Duterte ordered on Friday the creation of a high-level task force to probe PhilHealth and its regional offices. This time, the executives of the state insurer are accused of “pocketing” some P15 billion from the agency’s funds through fraudulent schemes—a claim that Morales denied.

The task force will have members from the Office of the Ombudsman, Civil Service Commission, Commission on Audit, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission and Office of the Special Assistant to the President.

Guevarra has 30 days from the creation of the panel to hand in his office’s findings and recommendations, including proposed legal actions against PhilHealth officials involved in corruption.

As the task force’s investigation progresses, the Congress also resumed its legislative probes into corruption allegations against the state insurer.

On Monday, the Senate continued its hearing where the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission asked the removal of all PhilHealth officials. Commissioner Greco Belgica told the Senate that the investigation into PhilHealth must reach the core of the problem, rather than just cut off its head.

"Everyone, from top to bottom, must face charges, face consequences, and must be replaced," the commissioner added in Filipino.

Belgica also warned that the P2 billion to 3 billion that the PhilHealth releases every week is susceptible to corruption. “And now, while we are at this hearing, the theft and pay-offs continues among those who steal because the system has not been changed," Belgica also said.

The PACC is part of “Task Force PhilHealth.” — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Bella Perez-Rubio

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MENARDO GUEVARRA PHILHEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cheat sheet on the looming legal battle on the anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
Here is a cheat sheet for a preview of the looming legal battle at the high court.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says a COVID-19 vaccine may be available by September. Will it be safe and effective?
1 day ago
Headlines
60% of Pinoys think national gov't is most responsible for COVID-19 response — survey
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
As novel coronavirus infections in the Philippines continue to surge, a poll has found that 60% of Filipinos hold the...
Headlines
fbfb
US trials watchdog to Philippines: Be ‘cautious’ in trying out ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine
By Jeremiah Opiniano | 5 hours ago
A non-profit group monitoring worldwide vaccine clinical trials wished the Philippines caution in trying out the “first...
Headlines
fbfb
Public assured: FDA to evaluate Russian vaccine first
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Russia claimed the vaccine developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology works even though it...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
A few seconds ago
US health chief casts doubt on Russia's vaccine trials
By Bella Perez-Rubio | A few seconds ago
"This is not a race to be first," US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters during a teleconference...
Headlines
fbfb
18 minutes ago
Palace claims Thai paper's 'Land of COVID' jab linked to competition for tourism
By Alexis Romero | 18 minutes ago
The Thai Rath article was about the arrival of Filipino teachers at Suvarnabhumi Airport on August 8 and was not health-...
Headlines
fbfb
29 minutes ago
DILG chases ‘propagators of fake news’ after backlash on fake 'social distancing after sex' post
29 minutes ago
"We at the DILG are not inclined to make such false and malevolent claims, neither will we tolerate them. False and derogatory...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
CBCP to gov't: Be open to scientific insights, learn from ASEAN peers' success in containing COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a pastoral message Wednesday, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines made appeals to various sectors...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PhilHealth execs cite health issues as House panels seek bank secrecy waivers
1 hour ago
PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales was the first to exit after already begging off being physically present at a separate...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with