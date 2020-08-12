COVID-19 infections in Philippines now over 143,000 with 4,444 new cases

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:21 p.m.) — The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 143,749 Wednesday after the Department of Health logged 4,444 more infected patients.

Of the newly-reported cases, 3,049 were detected in the last three days, while 1,395 were part of the validation backlog.

Metro Manila was the source of around 59% of the additional cases. It was followed by Laguna with 233 cases, Cavite with 227 cases, Rizal with 174 cases and Bulacan with 129 cases.

These five regions were placed under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18.

DOH said the number of active cases or patients who are still receiving treatment or being quarantined stood at 72,348.

The Philippines has the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. The country also ranked 22nd worldwide in terms of caseload, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

The department also said that 636 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 68,997.

The death toll, however, climbed to 2,404 with 93 additional deaths. Of the newly-reported fatalities, 13 occurred in August, 49 in July, 30 in June and one in May.

The DOH said it had removed 231 duplicates and two cases found to be negative from the total case count.

“Moreover, we updated the health status of the 62 cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were deaths (60) and active (2) cases,” it said.

Some 1.726 million people have been so far tested for coronavirus in the country.

Malacañang said the extension of modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal and Laguna is “highly unlikely” as the government is running low on funds to distribute as cash assistance.

The Department of Health and the Food and Drug Administration said the coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia will be assessed once it reaches the country as experts raised concerns over its safety and efficacy.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 741,000 people worldwide with 20.29 million infected.