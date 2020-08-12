Morales to go on medical leave amid probes into alleged corruption at PhilHealth

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Health Insurance Corp. chief Ricardo Morales on Wednesday said he would be taking a medical leave starting next week.
"I'm hard-headed but I am now following my doctor's advice and he said, if i want to get better, I have to take a leave. So next week, I will go on [medical] leave," he told ABS-CBN in Filipino.
The PhilHealth chief's condition was publicized after he sent a medical certificate, dated August 7, to the Senate Committee of the Whole which stated that he was undergoing treatment for lymphoma and that he had been advised by his doctors to take a leave of absence.
Two days later, he expressed his intent to go on medical leave.
Morales on Tuesday sat through a Senate hearing which lasted well over nine hours, the second installment of the upper chamber's probe into PhilHealth.
P15 billion funds allegedly lost to corruption
Last week, former Philippine Health Insurance Corp. anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Keith alleged that executives of the state firm have stolen P15 billion from its funds.
"What we found at PhilHealth is the crime of the year due to the syndication of the distribution of cash advance, the interim reimbursement mechanism, and the repeated overpricing of purchased IT equipment," Keith told the Senate in Filipino.
READ: Whistleblower accuses PhilHealth execs of stealing P15 billion through fraud schemes
The following week, the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission warned that funds released by PhilHealth which can go as high as P3 billion per week remain susceptible to fraud.
"Two to three billion pesos is released by PhilHealth each week and all this is exposed to corruption. And now, while we are at this hearing, the theft and pay-offs continues among those who steal because the system has not been changed," PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica told the Senate in Filipino.
Morales on Wednesday said he wanted to see the commission's findings, which were submitted to the chief executive on Monday, as he feared a "sweeping generalization" being made against PhilHealth officials.
"There are many upright people in PhilHealth, not all are corrupt," he said in Filipino.
Investigation amid COVID-19 pandemic
The House of Representatives, the Ombudsman, and an inter-agency task force led by the Justice Department are also conducting separate probes into allegations of corruption, irregularities and mismanagement against PhilHealth executives.
Morales said he was looking for an opportunity to have a "heart-to-heart" with Duterte, who on August 7ordered that the inter-agency PhilHealth Task Force be formed to investigate erring officials and further anomalies within the state-run insurer.
These allegations of corruption against officials of the state-run health insurer are unfolding as the country faces a crisis of epic proportions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday saw another record-breaking high of almost 7,000 new infections among Filipinos, while almost 3,000 new cases logged on Tuesday upped the national caseload to 139, 538.
Upon the urging of medical frontliners who said they were increasingly overwhelmed by the surge in COVID-19 cases, Duterte reverted Metro Manila and nearby provinces to a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine until at least August 18.
Wednesday marks the 148th day that the country has been under community quarantine — the longest in the world.
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is facing scrutiny anew over more allegations of corruption.
It was in the headlines last year because of an alleged scam involving payments to WellMed Dialysis Center for treatments charged for a patient who had already died.
Follow this thread for updates.
PhilHealth Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr., who was previously tagged as among the "mafia" inside the egency, defends himself at the Senate inquiry into alleged corruption in the state insurer.
Limsiaco claims former anti-fraud officer Thorrsson Keith started the villification campaign against the agency and himself and that there is no truth to the whistleblower's allegations.
"I respectfully request the Senate to make them (witnesses) accountable for their reckless action and present tangible proof," Limsiaco tells the Senate.
With two of their top officials unable to attend Senate hearings and another resigning from his post, workers at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. call on President Rodrigo Duterte to name "a caretaker who is an expert in the field of health insurance."
In a statement shared by Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, PhilHealth Workers for Hope, Integrity, Transparency and Empowerment say the caretaker should also be of "proven integrity and incorruptibility" and is not being investigated in alleged multibillion-peso fraud at the state insurance firm.
"By doing so, all doubts about whitewashing and cover-up would be dispelled," they say.
"There are issues that need to be addressed and resolved decisively and immediately," they say, citing alleged overpricing and other allegations that the Senate and a Department of Justice-led task force are looking into separately.
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says the Commission on Audit does not object to a proposal for a special audit of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. in light of alleged fraud involving "ghost" kidney treatments.
"I am glad that COA finds merit in our proposal for a special audit of Philhealth considering the gravity of the situation and the consequences if we fail to address the matter with urgency," he says in a news release.
Drilon says he talked to COA Chair Michael Aguinaldo, who "even recommended an accurate review of the actuarial life of Philhealth."
Drilon says: "What we have found out so far could just be the tip of the iceberg. We do not know how deep it is. We do not know how far it is and how prejudiced the actuarial life of Philhealth is."
Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 219 has dismissed the 17 cases of estafa through falsification of public and/or official documents against the owner and former employees of Wellmed Dialysis and Laboratory Center Corp. in relation to allegedly fraudulent kidney treatments charged to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
The court says it has no jurisdiction over the cases filed against Bryan Christopher Wang Sy, Liezel Aileen De Leon, Edwin Corita Roberto, which it says should have been filed before the Metropolitan Trial Court.
"This court is bereft of jurisdiction to take cognizance of the Estafa through Falsification of Public/Official Documents cases which properly pertain to the first level courts," it says.
"Offenses punishable with imprisonment not exceeding six years pertan to the first-level courts," it also says.
The dismissal of the cases are due to the lack of jurisdiction, the court points out, and does not delve into whether the respondents are guilty or not.
