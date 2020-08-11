PHILSTAR VIDEOS
LRT-1 contractor lays off 100 employees amid MECQ
This undated file photo shows the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) in Manila.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
(Philstar.com) - August 11, 2020 - 1:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — As part of a "right-sizing program," the Light Rail Manila Corporation, the private contractor operating and maintaining the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 in Manila, will be laying off some 100 of its employees by mid-September, the company announced.

The decision, the company said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, was made "through multiple levels of approvals...in close consultation with LRMC's employee union" and “due to a significant 90 percent drop in ridership brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Mass transportation, which includes all rail lines in Metro Manila, were suspended once more with the reimposition of modified enhanced community quarantine. The LRT-1 had earlier been running on limited capacity to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

"LRMC management has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic situation from the start and has been taking appropriate measures, balancing its financial position while looking after its team members," the company's statement sent to reporters read.  

"However as LRMC has scaled down operations during the quarantine period and deferred some projects, the company recognizes the need to optimize human resources by reducing the size of its workforce. This will aim to right-size the organization to better suit the current and future business conditions, as well as maintain stability while navigating through the uncertainty of this global crisis," it added. 

The company's management also said that it "faithfully complies with all Department of Labor and Employment guidelines" and would "assist affected members on livelihood and investing wisely" by offering webinars and online consultations on managing mental health, among others. 

The lack of public transportation options for commuters still going to work remains to be a problem especially in the National Capital Region, where frontliners still have to go to work despite suspended transport. 

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade earlier defended the limited transportation options before a House panel on Wednesday, saying it is what the government's coronavirus task force ordered to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

— Franco Luna

LIGHT RAIL MANILA CORPORATION LRT-1 MECQ
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: August 6, 2020 - 4:15pm

Metro Manila and other “highrisk” areas were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine last May 16, which is more relaxed than ECQ, but has more restrictions compared with the general community quarantine (GCQ). Bookmark this page for updates. Photo by The STAR/Michael Varcas

August 6, 2020 - 4:15pm

The Department of Health on Thursday reports 3,561 additional COVID-19 cases in the country based on tests from 89 out of 98 operational labs. This pushes the national tally of coronavirus cases in the Philippines to 119,460.

The health department also announcs 569 new recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries to 66,867. The national death toll is now at 2,150 with 28 additional fatalities.

The country's total active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) is now at 50,473.

August 4, 2020 - 12:33pm

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announces that they will implement the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew during the modified enhanced community quarantine from August 4 to 18, 2020.

August 3, 2020 - 2:56pm

The Philippine College of Physicians clarifiy that their appeal to the government for a stricter lockdown was to give reprieve to healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte, doctor Mario Panaligan, president of the PCP, says their virtual conference over the weekend was not meant to humiliate the Duterte administration nor the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.

"If you closely review the virtual conference on August 1, there was never a call for a revolt nor was there any threat of leaving patients on their own since our oath instructs us to first do no harm to anyone who needs our help," Panaligan says.

"By training our reserved nature, the likes of are are not used to giving out demands or ultimatums but if our requests and observations were taken as an assertive display of indignation, we apologize for the way the message was taken in a negative light," he adds.

August 3, 2020 - 2:43pm

Sen. Nancy Binay expresses support for the call of the country's healthcare workers as they are "already overwhelmed and exhausted."

With this, Binay says she hopes the government would use the two-week lockdown in Metro Manila and nearby provinces to launch a "massive granular information drive" on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Government can optimize the 'timeout' to reassess, recalibrate its strategies, set plans, and treat the interim as an opportunity to correct mistakes and miscues," Binay says in a statement.

August 3, 2020 - 2:30pm

The Manila International Airport Authority will adopt a 50% workforce deployment in back office work as Metro Manila and nearby provinces revert to modified enhanced community quarantine on Tuesday.

However, employees assigned in flight operations, terminal monitoring, facilities managament and maintenance, security, safety and emergency services are not included in this directive.

"To ensure continuous work, MIAA provides shuttle buses for use of airport workers plying routes covering Manila, Quezon City and Cavite. They are also provided free meals and hazard pay equivalent to P500 per day, the latter in compliance with DBM Circular 2020-1 dated March 24, 2020," the Department of Transportation said in an advisory.

