Duterte says he will go after erring PhilHealth officials

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said he would go after officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) involved in irregularities within the agency.

In a speech late Monday, Duterte threatened officials who would be found to be involved in corruption and told those who are “innocent” to continue working.

Related Stories PhilHeath chief reveals he filed for medical leave

“'Wag kayong magkakamali itong PhilHealth. Sabi ko yayariin ko kayong lahat, maniwala kayo,” Duterte said, without mentioning any names.

(Make no mistake. I will go after you. Believe me.)

“Iyong mga inosente naman, wala kayong dapat i-ano, tahimik lang kayo at continue working,” he added.

(Those who are innocent, you have nothing to worry about. Just stay silent and continue working.)

The chief executive issued the statement as top officials of the state health insurer are being investigated for alleged corruption. PhilHealth is hounded by allegations of supposed pocketing of some P15 billion and alleged overpricing of IT equipment and coronavirus test kits.

“Nakalusot kayo sa ibang maybe president o ano pero dito sa akin, sadsad talaga kayo, maniwala,” Duterte said.

(You might have gotten away with other president but you cannot escape me.)

The president earlier ordered the creation of a multi-agency task force to investigate anomalies in PhilHealth. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the chief executive would not fire PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales from his post unless there is evidence he is involved in corruption in the agency.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate started their investigations into the alleged irregularities in PhilHealth. The upper chamber’s probe resumes Tuesday, with key officials expected to skip the hearing due to health issues. — Gaea Katreena Cabico