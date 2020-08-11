Duterte says he will go after erring PhilHealth officials

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte said he would go after officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) involved in irregularities within the agency.
In a speech late Monday, Duterte threatened officials who would be found to be involved in corruption and told those who are “innocent” to continue working.
“'Wag kayong magkakamali itong PhilHealth. Sabi ko yayariin ko kayong lahat, maniwala kayo,” Duterte said, without mentioning any names.
(Make no mistake. I will go after you. Believe me.)
“Iyong mga inosente naman, wala kayong dapat i-ano, tahimik lang kayo at continue working,” he added.
(Those who are innocent, you have nothing to worry about. Just stay silent and continue working.)
The chief executive issued the statement as top officials of the state health insurer are being investigated for alleged corruption. PhilHealth is hounded by allegations of supposed pocketing of some P15 billion and alleged overpricing of IT equipment and coronavirus test kits.
“Nakalusot kayo sa ibang maybe president o ano pero dito sa akin, sadsad talaga kayo, maniwala,” Duterte said.
(You might have gotten away with other president but you cannot escape me.)
The president earlier ordered the creation of a multi-agency task force to investigate anomalies in PhilHealth. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the chief executive would not fire PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales from his post unless there is evidence he is involved in corruption in the agency.
Both the House of Representatives and the Senate started their investigations into the alleged irregularities in PhilHealth. The upper chamber’s probe resumes Tuesday, with key officials expected to skip the hearing due to health issues. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is facing scrutiny anew over more allegations of corruption.
It was in the headlines last year because of an alleged scam involving payments to WellMed Dialysis Center for treatments charged for a patient who had already died.
Follow this thread for updates.
With two of their top officials unable to attend Senate hearings and another resigning from his post, workers at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. call on President Rodrigo Duterte to name "a caretaker who is an expert in the field of health insurance."
In a statement shared by Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, PhilHealth Workers for Hope, Integrity, Transparency and Empowerment say the caretaker should also be of "proven integrity and incorruptibility" and is not being investigated in alleged multibillion-peso fraud at the state insurance firm.
"By doing so, all doubts about whitewashing and cover-up would be dispelled," they say.
"There are issues that need to be addressed and resolved decisively and immediately," they say, citing alleged overpricing and other allegations that the Senate and a Department of Justice-led task force are looking into separately.
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon says the Commission on Audit does not object to a proposal for a special audit of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. in light of alleged fraud involving "ghost" kidney treatments.
"I am glad that COA finds merit in our proposal for a special audit of Philhealth considering the gravity of the situation and the consequences if we fail to address the matter with urgency," he says in a news release.
Drilon says he talked to COA Chair Michael Aguinaldo, who "even recommended an accurate review of the actuarial life of Philhealth."
Drilon says: "What we have found out so far could just be the tip of the iceberg. We do not know how deep it is. We do not know how far it is and how prejudiced the actuarial life of Philhealth is."
Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 219 has dismissed the 17 cases of estafa through falsification of public and/or official documents against the owner and former employees of Wellmed Dialysis and Laboratory Center Corp. in relation to allegedly fraudulent kidney treatments charged to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
The court says it has no jurisdiction over the cases filed against Bryan Christopher Wang Sy, Liezel Aileen De Leon, Edwin Corita Roberto, which it says should have been filed before the Metropolitan Trial Court.
"This court is bereft of jurisdiction to take cognizance of the Estafa through Falsification of Public/Official Documents cases which properly pertain to the first level courts," it says.
"Offenses punishable with imprisonment not exceeding six years pertan to the first-level courts," it also says.
The dismissal of the cases are due to the lack of jurisdiction, the court points out, and does not delve into whether the respondents are guilty or not.
