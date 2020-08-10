Tropical Depression Ferdie exits PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ferdie has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility but rains will continue to drench parts of Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

“Ferdie”—the sixth tropical cyclone to affect the country this year—left PAR at 9 a.m.

It was last seen 265 kilometers west northwest of Laoag City in Ilocos Norte or 315 west of Calayan in Cagayan with peak winds of 55 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

It is moving north over the West Philippine Sea.

Storm warning signals were lifted after the tropical depression’s exit from the country’s jurisdiction. It, however, will enhanced the southwest monsoon or habagat, which will bring monsoon rains over Ilocos region, Abra, Benguet, Zambales and Bataan.

Occasional rains will also drench Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region and Central Luzon.

Residents of these areas should monitor possible flooding and rain-induced landslides during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

“Ferdie” developed into a tropical depression Sunday night hours after Tropical Storm Enteng (Jangmi) left PAR.

PAGASA declared the start of rainy season in June. — Gaea Katreena Cabico