Public urged to report 'fake lawyers'
This undated photo shows Integrated Bar of the Philippines President Domingo Egon Cayosa.
www.ibp.ph/File
(Philstar.com) - August 10, 2020 - 12:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines urged the public to report persons impersonating lawyers to the authorities.

“Fake lawyers,” IBP President Domingo Egon Cayosa said, damage the law profession and “prejudice the public interest as they compromise and subvert the legitimacy of legal processes and the documents they deal with.”

“We therefore encourage the public to promptly report to the IBP or to law enforcement agencies any fake lawyer or notary public,” Cayosa said on Monday.

The IBP president that support, assistance and incentives may be given to those who help identify, arrest and prosecute fake lawyers.

Cayosa issued the statement after the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police, respectively, arrested two persons who were impersonating lawyers.

Cayosa said that PNP arrested Joselito Name Alegre who impersonated Francisco James G. Brillantes, the current Vice President of IBP Manila 3 Chapter, in Tondo, Manila.

The NBI meanwhile arrested Cherry Barabad who is accused of using the name of Salvador Viste, Jr. as a notary public in Quezon City.

The IBP thanked and commended the law enforcers for nabbing the persons.

 “IBP as well as its Chapters and Members shall remain vigilant and resolute against fake lawyers and will see to it that any fraudulent impostor is arrested and punished to the full extent of the law,” Cayosa also said. — Kristine Joy Patag

INTEGRATED BAR OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
