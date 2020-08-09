PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“The objective of omnibus guidelines is for us to be able to put in one document all of these available testing methodologies in the country for COVID-19… The guidelines will show how and when the test kits must be used,” explained DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.
Walter Bollozos, file
DOH readies guidelines on test tools
Sheila Crisostomo (The Philippine Star) - August 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) will come out with omnibus guidelines on the use of COVID-19 testing methods that are currently available in the country.

“The objective of omnibus guidelines is for us to be able to put in one document all of these available testing methodologies in the country for COVID-19… The guidelines will show how and when the test kits must be used,” explained DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

She said the available draft guidelines would be submitted to experts for comment. After the experts have given their opinions, the document will be referred to the Laboratory Expert Panel who will give their final comments before it will be submitted to the DOH Executive Committee and the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Vergeire recalled that the country started with realtime-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, which is considered as the gold standard for COVID-19 testing. This was followed by the rapid antibody test kits (RATs) and the rapid antigen test kit.

She explained that RATs should be used only for screening because it does not detect the virus but the antibodies, which only comes out five to seven days after a person becomes ill.

The RT-PCR, on the other hand, can detect the virus two days prior to illness.

“It is very sensitive. Even if you have completed your 14 days (of quarantine), even if it’s already one month, the test can still detect the virus,” Vergeire said.

While antigen testing is appropriate for use during the first five days of illness, she stressed that this cannot be used if a person is “pre-symptomatic” or is already beyond the sixth to seventh day of illness because this will produce a negative result.

“Hopefully the omnibus guidelines will guide all of our implementers, the general public.  They would know which test to use and in what stage of their illness.  It will provide us with harmonized guidelines,” Vergeire said.

“Eventually, there will still be other innovations that will come out in the coming weeks or months.  To prevent having misleading information and to make sure that the general public and health facilities are guided on what they are supposed to use, the guidelines will show where a particular kit should be used,” she added.

COVID-19 TESTING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim dies
6 hours ago
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim died Saturday at the age of 90, according to reports.
Headlines
fbfb
Extend MECQ to 1 month to build healthcare capacity — Leachon
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
“Kasi kailangan ma-bridge mo 'yung gap until the vaccine and how do you do that? Eh ngayon kung tayo ay tentative in...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 126,000 with 4,226 new infections
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
(Updated 4:51 p.m.) This week saw 28,653 additional infections on top of the 98,232 recorded as of last Saturday —...
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: Half of Filipinos think publishing anything critical of Duterte admin is dangerous
By Ratziel San Juan | 14 hours ago
A total of 51% of respondents agree with the statement, "It is dangerous to print or broadcast anything critical of the administration,...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth execs may skip Senate probe over medical emergencies
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
The certificate was issued at Morales' request "for whatever legal purpose it may serve."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
37 minutes ago
PhilHealth chief told: Go on leave
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 37 minutes ago
After brushing aside calls for his resignation over corruption issues, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president Ricardo...
Headlines
fbfb
37 minutes ago
A united ASEAN can bounce back – Duterte
By Christina Mendez | 37 minutes ago
As the Association of Southeast Asian Nations marks its 53rd year, President Duterte said he is confident the regional block...
Headlines
fbfb
37 minutes ago
‘Practice distancing even at home’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 37 minutes ago
Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año urged people to observe physical distancing even at home to avoid contracting...
Headlines
fbfb
37 minutes ago
3,000 cops with medical backgrounds to help hospitals
By Emmanuel Tupas | 37 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police has mobilized around 3,000 police officers with medical background for deployment in Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
37 minutes ago
Fred Lim, senator, mayor, tough cop, 90
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 37 minutes ago
Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim passed away yesterday. He was 90.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with