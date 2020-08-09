PHILSTAR VIDEOS
More rains seen even with Enteng’s exit
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - August 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon as Tropical Depression Enteng moves out of the country today, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The southwest monsoon may bring rains over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Mindoro Provinces, Calamian Islands and Kalayaan Islands today. Occasional rains can also be expected over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

The weather bureau said Enteng is expected to be 505 kms northeast of Basco, Batanes by 8 a.m. today and exit the Philippine area of responsibility this afternoon.

Enteng is forecasted to reach the tropical storm category as it exits the Philippine area of responsibility this morning.

It will not make landfall in any part of the country and there will be no tropical cyclone wind signal. It was spotted 420 kms northeast of Casiguruan, Aurora at 10 a.m. yesterday.

PAGASA said Enteng will bring scattered light to moderate and at times heavy rains over the Bicol Region.

The weather bureau said flooding and landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall and advised local disaster risk reduction and management offices to monitor advisories and take appropriate measures.

