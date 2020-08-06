PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Health workers tend to patients inside the COVID-19 emergency response medical tents outside the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center in Tondo, Manila on August 4, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Command center opened to monitor hospital capacity, assist in referral of COVID-19 patients
(Philstar.com) - August 6, 2020 - 6:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government launched Thursday the One Hospital Command system, which aims to monitor hospital occupancy and smoothen the referral of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.

The government’s coronavirus task force opened a central command center at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority headquarters in Guadalupe, Makati City. The command center will be open 24/7.

This came after medical facilities in the country reported getting overwhelmed, running out of beds for coronavirus patients.

COVID-19 response chief implementer Carlito Galvez said the systems ease the coordination and referral of patients across health facilities and ensure there are enough hospital beds for severe and moderate coronavirus cases.

“Through this system, we will significantly reduce the waiting time for patients to be admitted,” Galvez said.

Under the system, mildly-ill patients and those who show no symptoms will be transferred to temporary monitoring systems in a move seen to relieve pressure on hospitals.

Individuals or healthcare workers needing assistance with treating or isolating a COVID-19 case may reach the command center through hotlines 0919-977-3333, 0915-777-7777 and (02) 886 505 00 or download the PureForce Citizens App and send a report through it.

Medical societies over the weekend said the country was losing its war against coronavirus. This prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to place Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna under modified enhanced community quarantine until August 18. 

The Philippines now has a coronavirus caseload of 119,460, overtaking Indonesia as the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

READ: With 119,460 infections, Philippines overtakes Indonesia for most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia

