118 COVID-19 cases recorded in UP Diliman
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - July 31, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines has recorded 118 COVID-19 cases among residents and employees in its flagship campus in Diliman, Quezon City.

In a bulletin released on Wednesday, the university said only 45 cases remain active as 67 patients have already recovered. Six have died due to the viral illness.

The university said 88 cases are residents of Barangay UP Campus while 30 are non-campus residents.

UP Diliman is located on a 493-hectare property, with latest census data showing over 45,000 residents living in the barangay where the academic institution is located.

Of the cases involving residents, UP said 59 are affiliated with the university while the rest are non-constituents.

UP reminded employees not to report for work if they feel sick, while those who get ill within work premises must be immediately isolated and reported to the UP Health Service (UPHS).

“The UPHS is continuously monitoring the situation and is coordinating with the city epidemiology and surveillance unit regarding new cases,” the university said.

“We would like to reiterate that employees must fill out health declaration forms and health liaison officers must continuously check the forms and report to UPHS about health conditions of employees, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms,” it added.

