76th Malasakit Center opens in Cabanatuan
(The Philippine Star) - July 31, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go on Wednesday virtually attended the launch of the country’s 76th Malasakit Center at the Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija. The newly opened Malasakit Center is the second in the province and 38th in Luzon.

“Malasakit Centers continue to provide fast, efficient and reliable service for Filipinos’ medical needs in any part of the country, especially in this time of pandemic,” Go said in Filipino via Zoom during the launch. “I really want to go there but there are still many restrictions… Let’s just follow health and safety protocols for now.”

He explained the purpose of Malasakit Centers and how they expedite the provision of medical and financial assistance to patients.

Filipinos who need medical and financial assistance to cover their hospital bills would only need to fill up one form at the Malasakit Center as a way to streamline the process of availing themselves such assistance from partner agencies. A special lane is also provided for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Concerned agencies extending medical and financial assistance programs that are housed in these centers are the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

With the enactment of the Republic Act No. 11463, otherwise known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, all hospitals run by the DOH nationwide and the Philippine General Hospital in Manila are now mandated to establish their own Malasakit Centers.

Hospitals run by local government units (LGUs) and other public hospitals may also establish their own Malasakit Centers provided they meet a standard set of criteria and guarantee the availability of funds for the operation of their centers, including maintenance, personnel and staff training.

Patients who would be admitted to LGU-run and other public hospitals but are eligible for medical and financial assistance could also seek assistance from the Malasakit Centers.

Meanwhile, Go thanked all frontliners for their heroism in this time of pandemic. He also urged them to report any irregularity or maltreatment that they would encounter in the course of their duty.

Go also said the Salary Standardization Law 5 has been signed into law, which would benefit not only nurses but doctors, health workers and other civilian personnel in government.

He mentioned that the Supreme Court decision to increase the minimum salary grade of government nurses has finally been implemented 18 years after a law providing such increase was enacted.

Meanwhile, to further alleviate the burden of poor patients, Go said President Duterte has already signed an executive order to regulate the prices of select drugs, including essential medicines most commonly prescribed to patients.

He asked the public not to hesitate to seek his office’s assistance during times of need.

