Senate to wait for DOJ report on Bilibid deaths

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Blue Ribbon committee is waiting for the report of the Department of Justice (DOJ) on the deaths of high-value drug convicts at the New Bilibid Prison supposedly due to COVID-19, Sen. Richard Gordon announced yesterday.

Gordon said the Senate panel would look into the deaths of convicted drug lord Amin Imam Boratong, Jaybee Sebastian and other Bilibid inmates once it receives the report of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“We will still hold the hearing. But in respect to the DOJ as a co-equal branch of the government, we will let them finish the investigation,” Gordon said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has ordered the NBI to conduct the probe following the deaths of at least nine high-value inmates at the national penitentiary.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) reported that Boratong and Sebastian were among the convicts who succumbed to COVID-19.

Sebastian had confessed to running the Bilibid drug trade and implicated former justice secretary and now Sen. Leila de Lima, who is detained at Camp Crame.

De Lima has denied the drug charges filed against her.

Last week, the BuCor released the death certificates of inmates who supposedly died of COVID-19.

Gordon said he would lead a Senate investigation, especially if the NBI fails to find any irregularity in the deaths and cremation of the convicts.

“There are too many questions to be answered. Why is it so convenient for them to use COVID-19 as an excuse?” Gordon said.

He said Guevarra has given him assurance that no one would be spared in the NBI probe.

The NBI said it is in the process of examining the documents submitted to the agency by the BuCor in relation to the deaths of Bilibid inmates.

“Agents of the Death Investigation Division have talked to BuCor officials and were looking into the documents pertaining to the deaths of Sebastian and the other convicts,” NBI Deputy Director Vicente de Guzman III said.

The BuCor submitted to the NBI copies of the death certificates of the inmates as well as COVID-19 swab test results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

“We don’t want to preempt what our men are doing, but rest assured we will come out with the probe report within a reasonable period,” De Guzman said.

He also confirmed that convicted carjacker Raymond Dominguez is alive and under quarantine after being infected with the virus.

Dominguez and his brother Roger were convicted for the killing of car dealers Venson Evangelista and Emerson Lozano in January 2011.

The BuCor earlier denied reports that Dominguez succumbed to COVID-19. – Rey Galupo