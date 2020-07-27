PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) breaks away from the USNS Pecos (T-AO 197) after a replenishment-at-sea in the Philippine Sea on July 22, 2020.
(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam/Released)
Duterte says no US bases in Subic
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 10:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte won't allow foreign bases in Subic, saying it will lead to a war that may result in the "extinction of the Filipino race."

During his fifth state of the nation address, Duterte said he read something about Americans' supposed plan to go back to Subic last month.

"I'll just put on record my thoughts. I have nothing against America, I have nothing against China. But if you put bases here, you double the spectacle of a most destructive... just like Manila in the Second World War, one of the most devastated cities in the world," the president said.  

"You put up a base at this time? This will ensure that a war breaks out because there will be atomic arsenals brought in. This will ensure the extinction of the Filipino race," he added.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the Philippines "pursues a policy of freedom from nuclear weapons in its territory."

The Washington Post, writing about the proposed ban on nuclear weapons in the Philippines in 1986, wrote that this would affect US military interests. It also noted that the US "maintains a policy of neither confirming nor denying whether nuclear weapons are stored on its ships, planes or at overseas bases." 

READ: VFA termination could scrap EDCA, suspend Mutual Defense Treaty — analysts

Duterte, who has been accused of being too soft with China on the West Philippine Sea issue, admitted that he cannot do much when it comes to the maritime row.  
He reiterated that the longtime dispute should be addressed through diplomacy.

"Now, plenty of critics, both sides, claim about nothing has been done to retake forcefully or physically the South China Sea. You know, unless we are prepared to go to war, I would suggest that you better just call off and treat it us a diplomatic endeavor. China is claiming it. We are claiming it. China has the arms, we do not have it. So? It's simple as that," he said.  

"They are in possession of the property... So what can we do? We have to go to war and I cannot afford it. Maybe some other president can but I cannot. Inutil ako diyan, sabihin ko sa inyo (I am useless on that, I tell you). And I'm willing to admit it: Talagang inutil ako diyan (I'm really useless on that)."

Duterte said his administration works without fail to protect the country's rights in the South China Sea, "neither beholden or a pawn to anyone."

"We broaden the boundaries of Philippine diplomacy. We build productive ties with everyone willing to engage us on the basis of equality and mutual respect. And we redefine our relationships with our most important partners, placing the economy in a far better position to advance our interests in an evolving regional order and emerging global problems," he added.

PHILIPPINES-US TIES US BASES US NAVY VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
By PhilstarLIVE | 15 hours ago
Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases breach 80,000 with 2,110 new patients
1 day ago
It has been 131 days since enhanced community quarantine was first implemented in March, and though the Philippines is under...
Headlines
fbfb
In SONA 2020, Duterte slams Drilon for defending Lopez family
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
Within the first few minutes of his fifth and penultimate State of the Nation Address on Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases hit 82,040 as Duterte addresses pandemic-battered Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
As of posting, President Rodrigo Duterte takes the podium to address Filipinos anxious for their lives and uncertain about...
Headlines
fbfb
Transcript: President Rodrigo Duterte's penultimate SONA
3 hours ago
Below is a transcription of President Duterte's fifth State of the Nation Address on July 27, 2020 months after a nationwide...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
58 minutes ago
Things Duterte said in his fifth SONA
58 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte delivered his fifth State of the Nation Address on Monday at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte to Filipinos: Don't despair
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
"But let us not despair. The vaccine is around the corner. Sooner and not later, the virus that gobbled up thousands of lives...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte: I am a casualty of the Lopezes
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Amid ABS-CBN's closure and with its frequencies on the line, Duterte said "TV frequencies reverted back to government" should...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte: TV frequencies reverted to government to be used for distance learning
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said that television frequencies returned to the government will be used for distance learning,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Drilon: I was not defending Lopezes but was against junking of ABS-CBN franchise bid
2 hours ago
"Especially now that in the view of the [COVID-19] pandemic, people need information and certainly...ABS-CBN was providing...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with